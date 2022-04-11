Nicola Peltz's unconventional wedding shoes just scream Victoria Beckham

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Supermodel Claudia Schiffer was the inspiration behind Nicola Peltz's bridal beauty look – but her 90s vibes didn't end there!

The 27-year-old actress rocked a floor-length custom Valentino gown, but one photo released by Vogue shared a peek at her very unique hidden shoes. The square-toe platforms may either be chunky pumps or unconventional boots, but either way, they are a far cry from the classic stilettos or sandals many brides choose to wear.

Love the platform heels that give you that 90s/00s nostalgia? It's possible Nicola may have also turned to Valentino for her footwear.

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham got married on 9 April

Platform heels are having a comeback today, but they were very popular during Victoria Beckham's Spice Girls days. Photos show bandmates Posh Spice, Baby Spice and Scary Spice all rocking a variation of the trend, so no doubt Nicola's shoes would have got her new mother-in-law's seal of approval.

Nicola married photographer and chef Brooklyn Beckham, 23, at her family's sprawling Palm Beach estate, where marquees were erected in the garden overlooking the ocean.

The beautiful bride walked arm-in-arm with her father Nelson Peltz down the aisle wearing a Valentino Haute Couture gown which was created after two trips to Rome and two US fittings.

Platforms were popular among Victoria Beckham and her Spice Girls bandmates in the 90s

Stylist Leslie Fremar said of the classic gown, complete with a long embroidered veil and lace gloves: "The simplicity of it was magnificent. We didn’t have to overly detail the dress to accomplish the magnitude of it, so we ended up eliminating the embroidery."

Nicola styled her bright blonde hair in effortless waves created by hairstylist Adir Abergel, which reportedly paid homage to supermodel Claudia Schiffer. Nicola told Vogue: "I always thought I wanted my hair half up, half down, but we’re going for long bangs with loose, natural hair."

