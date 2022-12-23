Did Victoria and David Beckham ditch tradition at son Brooklyn's $3million wedding?

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Nicola Peltz Beckham was escorted by her father Nelson down the pristine white aisle at his Palm Beach mansion on her wedding day to Brooklyn Beckham in April 2022, but she wasn't the only one.

Before the bride made her grand entrance in her Valentino gown, Brooklyn's parents David and Victoria Beckham were pictured strutting down a pale carpet with guests looking on from rows of white seats. So was this a break from tradition? In many Christian and Catholic weddings, the bridal party tend to appear first, followed by the bride who meets her partner at the altar, and it is optional to honour the groom's parents.

The photo of the Beckhams walking hand in hand towards their seats could be symbolic of a Jewish wedding, which traditionally sees more family members, including both the bride and groom's grandparents, walk down the aisle. In this case, it is still considered tradition for the groom to be escorted by his parents who stand under the chuppah for the ceremony, but Brooklyn was missing from the photos and David and Victoria appeared to take their seats.

"Proud mum and dad, congratulations Mr & Mrs Beckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @nicolaannepeltzbeckhamm" VB wrote in the caption, before crediting the photo to Vogue.

Victoria Beckham shared new photos inside the wedding ceremony

It showed the fashion designer looking ethereal in her shimmering silver slip dress complete with spaghetti straps and striking lace accents across the bodice. Designed by her own label, with the help of her design director Lara Barrio, the frock was inspired by the reflection of the moonlight on the ocean at night, according to Vogue.

She teamed it with matching heels and wore her dark hair in a chic high bun with face-framing waves highlighting her pretty features, while David looked dapper in his black Dior suit from Kim Jones, the same mastermind behind his son's wedding outfit.

The couple tied the knot in Florida in April

Compliments came flooding in for Victoria's outfit, including one fan who wrote: "Congratulations mama!!!! You look BEAUTIFUL," while another gushed: "Can't love your dress more!!!!" A third added: "You look amazing! That dress is LIFE!!!"

Since their wedding at the $103million oceanfront estate, Nicola has shared several photos of her multiple bridal outfits.

Nicola opted for a simple square-neck gown with a long train and an embroidered veil that sat over the top, styling her hair in waves with soft bangs that were reportedly inspired by supermodel Claudia Schiffer.

Harper Beckham was a bridesmaid

Looking equally as chic, Brooklyn sported a black tailcoat, matching trousers, a white cotton shirt and a white bow tie, finished with a diamond chain on his lapel by Anita Ko which was given to him by Nicola's parents Nelson and Claudia.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn's sister Harper acted as a bridesmaid and was spotted wearing a white dress with puff sleeves and a blue sash.

