Josie Gibson makes a radiant appearance in the most flattering spring dress

Talk about making an entrance! Fan favourite Josie Gibson just returned to This Morning for Thursday's episode – and her spring-ready dress has fans swooning.

Joining Vernon Kay on the ITV breakfast show, the presenter made a sophisticated appearance in a cloud print maxi dress from the Somerset by Alice Temperley collection. Looking beautiful in blue, Josie's £99 style is available to shop via John Lewis, but you better act quick – it's already flying off of the virtual shelves.

Josie debuted her stunning dress – and a chic new hairstyle on Thursday

Fitted with a flattering wrap front, short floaty sleeves and a statement side spit, it's the ultimate day-to-night dress. Pair it with summer sandals for a more laidback look or add heels and a pastel blue clutch bag for elegant evening vibes.

Channelling Brigitte Bardot with her effortless updo, Josie also debuted a brand new hairstyle on This Morning. Sweeping her blonde tresses into a chignon complete with loosely curled strands that framed her face, the TV star's latest hairdo further emphasised the elegant neckline of her dress.

Somerset by Alice Temperley Cloud Print Wrap Maxi Dress, £99, John Lewis

As for her makeup, Josie sported a radiant complexion as she combined a gold smokey eyeshadow with a touch of mascara, honey-hued blusher and a barely-there nude lipstick – gorgeous!

When it comes to dressing for the screen, Josie often turns to the high street for her desk-to-daywear outfits, and just last month she nailed the pastel trend in a lovely mint green design by Oliver Bonas.

WATCH: Josie Gibson's Mother's Day surprise is accidentally revealed live on air

Getting into the spirit of spring, the mum-of-one modelled a £75 floral shirt dress from the label – and you can bag it in the sale for £38. Accessorising with a pair of nude patent stilettos, Josie styled her glossy tresses in tousled curls and opted for a natural and dewy makeup combo.

The TV star boasts an incredible glam team, that consists of stylist David O'Brien, makeup artist Charlotte Falbe and hairstylists from Banging Blowdry Bristol.

