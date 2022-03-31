Holly Willoughby's sunshine L.K.Bennett dress has a £23 lookalike

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby's spring wardrobe brought the sunshine once again as she lit up our screens to present This Morning alongside Phillip Schofield on Thursday.

SEE: Holly Willoughby emulates iconic Kate Middleton look for Dancing On Ice final

The radiant mother-of-three posed up a storm on Instagram to show off her stunning new L.K.Bennett dress. Complete with an elegant scooped neckline with delicate pussy bow, drop sleeves, pearl button detailing and figure-flattering waistline, the 41-year-old star was a vision of spring in the brilliant yellow hue.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby's iconic highstreet style - see her best looks

Holly's striking dress sported a feminine, floral print, complemented perfectly with her signature pointed-toe heels in a leg-lengthening nude colour.

The blonde beauty styled her sleek, icy locks in loose waves, highlighting her pretty features.

LOOK: Holly Willoughby turns up the heat with sassy backstage photo in jaw-dropping dress

Adding to her natural glow, Holly’s go-to makeup artist Patsy O’Neill pulled off a flawless beauty look, consisting of fluttery lashes, a rosy blush, a subtle bronzer and a statement pink lip.

Holly was a vision in yellow as she rocked an L.K.Bennett dress

Sharing her look with her 7.7 million Instagram followers, Holly penned: "Morning Thursday… see you on @thismorning at 10am… #hwstyle Dress by @lkbennettlondon."

Fans were mesmerised by Holly's picture-perfect frock, rushing to the comments to share the love for her flawless ensemble. "This dress is spring!!!" enthused one fan, as another penned: "100% pure gorgeous and beautiful with a big heart and a big smile!"

READ: Holly Willoughby's surprising diet: Dancing on Ice host's breakfast, lunch and dinner menus

LOOK: Holly Willoughby’s kitchen at £3m home is the epitome of style in new photo

"Love this colour on you Holly! What a gorgeous dress," agreed a third fan.

In a flattering silhouette, this midi dress by L.K.Bennett boasts a floral flourish for added appeal. With a traditional round neckline and short sleeves, it is cut from pure silk for a premium feel and is the perfect daytime piece to add to your wardrobe.

L.K.Bennett Montana Silk Dress, £329, John Lewis

If you're looking to emulate Holly's look for less, this £23 lookalike is an easy way to channel Holly's effortless style.

Missguided milkmaid dress, £23, ASOS

It's not the first time we've been struck by Holly's wardrobe this week. On Wednesday, the ITV star channelled Brigerton-chic in a glamorous blue frock from Coco Fennell.

Complete with a striking floral print, gathered waistline, flattering midi length and statement puff sleeves, the star certainly amped up the glamour as she rocked a summery yet sophisticated look.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.