Holly Willoughby's wardrobe never disappoints, and on Wednesday the This Morning presenter lit up our screens alongside Phillip Schofield in a bold and beautiful Bridgerton-inspired dress.

Taking to Instagram, 40-year-old Holly posed up a storm in a glamorous blue frock from Coco Fennell. Complete with a striking floral print, gathered waistline, flattering midi length and statement puff sleeves, the star certainly brought the sunshine as she rocked a summery yet sophisticated look.

Holly Willoughby's iconic highstreet style - see her best looks

The blonde beauty styled her sleek, icy locks in loose waves, highlighting her pretty features.

Adding to her natural glow, Holly’s go-to makeup artist Patsy O’Neill pulled off a flawless beauty look, consisting of fluttery lashes, a rosy blush, a subtle bronzer and a statement pink lip.

Captioning her iconic outfit-of-the-day post on Instagram, Holly wrote: "Morning Wednesday… see you on @thismorning at 10am… we are talking to the ‘king of bling’ today Theo Fennell and keeping it in the family I’m wearing his daughter's dress today… #hwstyle dress by @cocofennell".

Holly's striking floral dress is everything we're loving for spring

Fans couldn't get enough of Holly's gorgeous look, rushing to the comments to share the love. "As always, absolutely flawless," gushed a fan, as another penned: "Such a pretty dress Holly."

"Holly! I think your dress looks very Bridgerton. Beautiful," penned a third fan.

If you haven't already been sucked in by Netflix's Bridgerton, you'll soon find it hard to escape the puffed sleeves, ruffled collars and empire waistline dresses on the high street - Regency inspired looks are the trend for the spring / summer season.

Holly's stunning £149 floral frock from Coco Fennell is still available in a number of sizes.

Blue daisy dolly dress, £149, Coco Fennell

Dress it up with nude heels for the ultimate Willoughby-inspired look, or tone it down with chunky white trainers for an effortless spring ensemble.

If you're looking to emulate Holly's look for less, this gorgeous crepe midi dress ticks all our boxes for a funky and floral wardrobe staple.

Daisy Midi Dress, £49, John Lewis

Holly and her go-to stylist Danielle Whiteman are undeniably a dream team. Is there anything the ITV presenter doesn't look good in?

