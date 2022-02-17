Nicole Kidman as you've never seen her before in iconic new photo The actress is one of eight stars on the iconic magazine issue

Nicole Kidman has left fans totally shocked with her latest photoshoot. The actress just debuted a new cover story and it has certainly caused a stir among fans.

Highlighting her recent Oscar nomination for playing Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin's Being the Ricardos, Nicole is part of Vanity Fair's annual Hollywood Issue.

Also part of the issue are Kristen Stewart, Idris Elba, Penélope Cruz, Simu Liu, Benedict Cumberbatch, Michaela Jaé Rodríguez, and Andrew Garfield.

For the special cover, the 54-year-old showed off her impressively toned abs by wearing an impossibly short gray skirt paired with a matching ruffled bra and pointy-toed moccasins.

Though the award-winning actress certainly looked incredible and proved she doesn't age, some fans weren't convinced with the look, and it sparked a heated debate in the comments.

Nicole's sultry cover photo

"Not a fan of this look," a follower commented, while another rooted for Nicole, saying: "Haters are gonna hate! Nicole is looking amazing!" Others called the styling both "confusing" as well as "surprising."

The stunning – albeit controversial – photo features the star in the school-girl-type outfit holding open two yellow metal gates. The kitschy setting for the photoshoot depicts a luscious garden full of bright colors with a nostalgic, cartoonish feel.

Nicole's pose by an entryway is meant to represent how she "has held the keys to Hollywood for decades." However, she explained to VF that despite her latest Oscar nomination being her fifth, spending four decades acting, and having features in nearly 100 films, she still approaches each role like it's her first.

Nicole and Javier at the premiere of Being the Ricardos

She told the magazine: "My whole life is about staying in that place of humility—because you're either in a place of humility or heading towards it.”

Being the Ricardos, which is available on Amazon Prime, has sparked nominations for Nicole for Best Actress, Javier Bardem, who plays Lucille's husband Desi Arnaz, for Best Actor, and JK Simmons, who played William Frawley, for Best Supporting Actor.

