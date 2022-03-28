Nicole Kidman's Oscars makeup artist says this genius tool is a "10-minute at-home face lift"

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Nicole Kidman astonished fans when she arrived on the Oscars red carpet for the 94th Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Celebrity makeup artist Kyra Panchenko was the woman entrusted by Nicole to prepare her beauty look, and now we know all the secrets to getting a Nicole-worthy glow. Using celebrity-favourite FaceGym, the mua describes the tools she used as a "10-minute at-home facelift" for sculpting, lifting and prepping the skin ahead of applying makeup.

The results truly speak for themselves – all eyes were on Nicole Kidman for all of the right reasons.

Over 250 thousand fans and celebrity friends including Broadway star Beth Nicely took the time to comment on Nicole's staggering beauty on Instagram where Nicole shared photos ahead of the ceremony, "You are STUNNING inside and out!" with another fan adding, "You look spectacular."

Nicole Kidman sculpted and glowing

Incredibly, every single item in Kya Panchenko's trusted and highly coveted tool kit can be purchased online from FaceGym where prices start from just £20 for an ionized copper face mask which is antibacterial and protects your skin. Alternatively, you can purchase a variety of tool kits catered just for you.

Excitingly, HELLO! has learned precisely what was in Kyra’s kit for Nicole's beauty-prep ahead of last nights ceremony and it consisted of; the FaceGym Weighted Ball, Multi-Sculpt Contouring Tool, FaceGym Pro EMS tool and Medi Lift Eye Mask, all of which are available to buy online now.

Kyra Panchenko's FaceGym tool kit for Nicole Kidman

What's more, Kyra has generously offered a priceless step-by-step guide to achieving the impressively lifted and sculpted results we all witnessed – we can't wait to share them with you now!

How to get Nicole Kidman's 10 minute at home facelift.

A 4 step tutorial from the expert responsible for Nicole Kidman's Oscars beauty look:

Step one: "I first start with the Weighted Ball to help release any tension in the face and neck and to increase blood flow."

Weighted Ball, £25 / $30, FaceGym

Step two: "Next, I use the FaceGym Pro tool, which uses electrical muscle stimulation technology (EMS) to activate and elevate the facial muscles giving an instant lift. It’s like a 10-minute at-home facelift, the definition on the cheekbones and jawline are so impressive."

FaceGym Pro, includes one Collagen Infusion Serum, £515 / $520, FaceGym

Step three: "For the eye area, I used the Medi Lift Eye Mask – it’s genius! The gentle use of EMS around the eyes really smooths, lifts and brightens to give a more rested look."

Medi Lift Eye Mask, £350, FaceGym (not currently available on US website)

Step four: "To finish, I use the FaceGym Multi-Sculpt Gua Sha tool to contour and sculpt. I love the immediate results I get using the FaceGym tools."

Multi-Sculpt Tool, £45/$60, FaceGym

Glorious result: "The results of using the FaceGym tools before makeup really helps to give my clients a perfectly glowing prepped finish."

It is thrilling that the results are so fast, effective and pain-free! Apparently, it only takes five minutes to activate blood microcirculation, stimulate collagen and elastin production, and visibly improve your skin's texture.

If you are a visual learner or want to test the waters with one or two tools first then FaceGym offers a range of online tutorials like 'Cheek Sculpt & Tone' or 'Full Face HIIT' from £10 for a single class pass to a full 30-day pass with access to unlimited classes, there is truly something for everyone.

Nicole Kidman isn't the only celebrity who has relied on FaceGym this awards season, it is fast becoming the go-to brand for celebrities and makeup artists before any red-carpet event. Dame Helen Mirren used FaceGym ahead of receiving her "Lifetime Achievement" SAG Award and she looked incredible too.

Bridgerton newcomer Simone Ashley, Downton Abbey actress Lily James, and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner made sure a FaceGym workout was part of their beauty regimens to give them the signature red carpet sculpt and glow.

Bridgerton's Simone Ashley so contoured after FaceGym

Alternatively, to receive treatment from a pair of expert hands you can even visit a FaceGym salon to experience their signature full facial workouts. We are delighted to advise that they now have eleven locations in four cities – London, Manchester, New York, and Los Angeles. You can book an appointment on the FaceGym website, and you are sure to leave with your skin plumped and glowing with an instantly visible lift.

