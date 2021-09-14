Nicole Kidman supports Keith Urban in a sleek suit you can’t miss

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have no problem showing off their love and support for each other - and fans can’t stop swooning over it.

MORE: Nicole Kidman makes remarkable confession about her marriage to Keith Urban

As stars like Jennifer Lopez and Gabrielle Union were making fashion statements on the Met Gala carpet Monday night, the Big Little Lies star skipped the star-studded event and had a style moment of her own at her husband’s concert in Tennessee instead.

Nicole and Keith married in 2006

Nicole was quick to run out on stage when Keith hopped on the mic and asked her to come out. The actress could be seen in a video she posted on Instagram wearing a sleek suit, which she paired with a lacy black camisole and black Mary Janes. She also rocked her hair in a top bun.

READ: Nicole Kidman inundated with support from famous friends ahead of Nine Perfect Strangers debut

The crowd cheered loudly as she ran out, gave Keith a kiss on the lips, and said hello to them. “Honored to be a part of Hometown Rising last night @LorettaLynnOfficial @KeithUrban @Breland,” she captioned the clip.

“That was the cutest thing in the world,” one fan wrote. “Well done! Very sweet,” another added.

WATCH: Nicole giddily runs out on stage to embrace Keith

MORE: Nicole Kidman lives on a $4.5million farm – and it's so idyllic

While it was difficult to see the ensemble in the video Nicole posted on Instagram, it was visible in an Instagram reel Keith shared, which showed Nicole sitting next to him as he played the piano and sang with YouTube music artist Breland.

READ: Nicole Kidman's appearance in anniversary throwback turns heads

“Backstage with @breland & @keithurban at the @opry for @lorettalynnofficial’s Friends: Hometown Rising,” she captioned the video in her Instagram Story. “If you’d still like to donate, text TNFlOODRELIEF TO 44321.”

The duo was in Tennessee for Loretta Lynn's Friends: Hometown Rising concert

The fundraising concert raised money for victims of the deadly flash floods that ransacked parts of middle Tennessee in August. All proceeds will benefit the United Way of Humphreys County.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.