Nicole Kidman is supported by her loyal fans ahead of nerve-wracking career moment The Being the Ricardos star has enjoyed an incredible career

Nicole Kidman has been supported online by her fans and famous friends ahead of a momentous moment in her career.

The Hollywood star is currently anticipating the Oscars' nominations, which will be announced on Tuesday morning.

No stranger to awards season, Nicole has a vast collection of trophies from her expansive acting career, and is expected to be in the running for this year's Oscars' for her performance in Being the Ricardos.

VIDEO: Watch Nicole Kidman transform into Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos

The actress' good friend Carole B. Sager took to Instagram ahead of the nominations and shared a photo of Nicole and her husband Keith Urban, alongside a heartfelt message.

She wrote: "Sending love to @nicolekidman and keeping faith that tomorrow she will be nominated for best actress by the Academy of Motion Pictures for Best Actress, "Being the Ricardos" lots of love in this pic with the wonderful @keithurban xxc."

Fans were quick to join Carole in sending their support, with one writing: "She was absolutely amazing! She should definitely be nominated, such a talent," while another wrote: "Amen to that." A third added: "Go Nicole!"

Nicole Kidman has been inundated with support ahead of the Oscars' nominations

It has long been reported that Nicole is likely to be in the running for her role as Lucille Ball. Her critically-acclaimed performance won her a Golden Globe in January.

Nicole has previously won an Oscar for her performance in 2002's The Hours, in which she played Virginia Woolf.

The mother-of-four has an incredibly vast acting career and her own successful production company, Blossom Films.

Nicole Kidman previously won an Oscar for her role as Virginia Woolf in The Hours

And while she's more private about her personal life, the actress recently gave a rare glimpse into her life at home with her youngest daughters, Sunday, 13, and Faith, 11, revealing that her family are always right behind her when she is away working, and that she wouldn't be able to do the roles she does without their support.

Chatting to Entertainment Tonight, she explained that the family "travel as a little group, where, always, we share pretty much everything' while she works.

"They share in everything, all of them, because it is our work and without their support, I wouldn't be able to do it," the doting mom added.

Nicole at the Being the Ricardos premiere with husband Keith Urban

"And they're right there with me and we have a very, deeply, intimate family, so we share a lotm both seen a lot and been aware of a lot of my goals," she said.

Referring to Keith, who she has been married to since 2006, Nicole added: "And my husband is, I've always said, he is rock solid. And he'll be there, like just an incredible love and support to me, as I hope I give to him as well, because he's got a massive career and it's just in a very different field."

