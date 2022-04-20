Dua Lipa is a dream in unmissable bright co-ord

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Dua Lipa has wowed fans with another sensational outfit that we wish we could get our hands on. The 26-year-old pop star looked dreamy in tangerine in her latest social media post. Adding another mesmerizing look to her ever-expanding collection, Dua continues to enthrall us with her sartorial prowess.

Dua rocked a pale orange two-piece featuring polo collar split-shape top with short sleeves and longline fit which the star left unzipped – revealing her rock-solid abs. She sported a coordinating pair of mid-rise trousers with cut-out waistband and completed the head-to-toe tangerine ensmvel with an orange handbag.

The star shared the look with her 82.4 million followers on Instagram, revealing a sneak peek of her backstage setting. Dua opted for minimal accessories including a gold chain bracelet, letting the sunset-hued outfit speak for itself.

Dua shared a series of behind-the-scenes snaps on social media, alongside the caption: "round hereeeee," with a heart emoji. She also included several stunning pictures of her donning various other stylish outfits, including some striking JW Anderson trousers, a crop top and an electric blue leather jacket.

Dua looked unreal in orange

Fans and followers adored Dua's lovely look. One commented: "So majorrr," with a string of heart and fire emojis. Another added: "Queen," while a third said: "This is so beautiful!" A fourth agreed, penning: "Spectacular," with a heart-eyes, sparkle, rose and pink love heart emoji.

The star has incredible fashion sense

If you also agree and would love to see Dua's cool-girl outfit in your own wardrobe, then we have just the replica for you.

Orange Polo Top, £19.99, Pull & Bear

This cropped button-down polo top in orange is sure to infuse your spring wardrobe with some sporty chic magic. Team the item with some baggy blue boyfriend jeans for a laid-back look, or dress it up with a white mini skirt and boots.

Dua recently stunned her Instagram followers wearing an eye-catching black strappy top, layered under a vintage aviator jacket and teamed with some high-waisted black boyfriend jeans. Featuring incredible crossover detailing and complemented by the jacket's colourful patch badges, the top is another incredible item we'd love to get our hands on.

