Lorraine Kelly just wore the dreamiest spring dress – and it's SO Kate Middleton

Dressed like a Duchess for the latest episode of her namesake show, Lorraine Kelly debuted a brand new outfit on Wednesday morning – and we reckon Kate Middleton would absolutely adore it.

Stepping out in a sky blue design from L.K.Bennett, which is coincidentally one of the royal's favourite brands, Lorraine looked lovelier than ever in the Montana Dress, which retails at £279.

Lorraine styled her sky blue dress with metallic silver stilettos

Fitted with short sleeves, oversized pearl buttons and a vintage-inspired tie detail at the collar, this spring-ready style is also available to shop in a rich emerald shade.

Accessorised to perfection for her latest appearance, Lorraine decided to style her new-season dress with metallic silver pumps and minimal jewellery.

Montana Pale Blue Crepe Tea Dress, £279, L.K.Bennett

Wearing her brunette tresses down in a bouncy blowdry, the mum-of-one rocked a natural makeup look that consisted of a pale brown eyeshadow, rosy blusher and a soft pink lipstick – so glam.

Taking to Instagram to share her outfit details, Lorraine wrote: "Dress today from @lkbennettlondon - thanks @bronaghwebster and @helenhandmakeup #fashion #sunny #highstreet."

Receiving a number of glowing compliments from her 485k followers, one wrote: "Looking sensational Lorraine!! What a gorgeous colour dress."

"You look amazing! That dress really suits you, hope you're well lovely," added another. Meanwhile, Good Morning Britain star Susanna Reid penned: "So pretty."

WATCH: Take a look back at Lorraine Kelly's most stunning outfits

Lorraine's spring wardrobe has become a major source of fashion inspiration, and earlier this week she wowed in yet another incredible look.

Debuting a vibrant pink dress on Tuesday's episode, the 62-year-old brightened up our screens in the most striking design from Karen Millen – and it's on sale.

Reduced from £55 to £44, Lorraine's midi gave off major Legally Blonde vibes and featured a waist-cinching belt and statement glossy buttons. Topping off her ensemble with a pair of pink-nude stilettos, the presenter's tonal look is without a doubt one of her boldest to date – and we can't wait to see what she wears next.

