Lorraine Kelly shares personal family photos from holiday with husband Steve

Lorraine Kelly is making the most of the Easter break and took the opportunity to plan a staycation in her native Scotland with her husband Steve and her parents. Find out what she got up to in her HELLO! diary below...

I headed north this week to the bonnie bonnie banks of Loch Lomond for a fantastic few days off. With all the recent travel chaos, flights being cancelled and stressful overcrowded airports, driving home for a staycation seemed by far the best plan and my husband Steve and my mum and I had a fantastic time at the beautiful lochside Cameron House Hotel.

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly takes an amazing seaplane ride in Scotland

I used to come to Loch Lomond for holidays when I was a little girl and it was so lovely to revisit some of my favourite places there, including the picturesque village of Luss where they used to film Scottish soap Take The High Road.

Lorraine enjoyed a trip with her husband Steve

As is usual in Scotland we had all four seasons in the one afternoon but there's always sunshine after the rain and there's just so much to do. My husband Steve played golf while I had a relaxing massage and pedicure in the spa and we enjoyed some lovely walks and incredible food and drink.

Highlights included a 4x4 off-road adventure and an amazing falconry display where we were able to get really close to beautiful owls and eagles. All of the birds are bred in captivity or have been injured and unable to survive in the wildlife. They are so well looked after by Graeme who has gained their complete and utter trust.

The presenter was treated to an amazing falconry display

It was hard to choose a favourite, but I especially loved Hendrix the barn owl. It's such a thrill to have these gorgeous birds fly so close to you and land on your outstretched arm. Hendrix is even the perfect wedding guest and can fly up the aisle to deliver rings to the happy couple as they exchange their vows.

We also went up in a sea plane and flew over Loch Lomond and the nearby hills and mountains. It was a brilliant experience and made me realise how lucky we are to have such glorious scenery so close to Glasgow and so easy to get to. I have come home feeling refreshed, restored and looking forward to my next visit.

