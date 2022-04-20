Lorraine Kelly reaches out to fan after heartbreaking news The TV star posted on Twitter

Lorraine Kelly is one of the UK's most beloved presenters and often reaches out to her huge fan base on social media.

This week, she once again used her profile for good as she helped highlight the heartbreaking story of one of her followers.

On Tuesday, Lorraine retweeted a post from Marie Jenna Shaw that read: "I'd be so very grateful if you could share this, she's such a fan loving young girl, we want to make memories, thank you xxx."

The post in question linked to a Go Fund Me page dedicated to Melissa Bambury: "We're raising £1,000 to 15 year old Mel has recently been told she has relapsed with her Ewings Sarcoma Cancer and has been diagnosed terminal [sic]," it states in the introduction. So far, £2,770 has been raised by 86 supporters.

Lorraine helped highlight 15-year-old Melissa's Go Fund Me page

It comes after Lorraine shared a heartfelt message to one of her friends amid his own health woes. The 62-year-old reached out to Chris Kamara after he appeared to slur his speech last month during Soccer Sunday.

Following the show, former footballer Chris took to Twitter, writing: "Just wanted to let a few of you know who tweeted me today that I am ok-ish. Alongside my thyroid problem I have developed apraxia of speech and have been working to get my speech back to normal. Some days it can be a little slow and some days it’s normal. Hopefully I can beat this!"

Chris Kamara has been diagnosed with apraxia of speech

Lorraine was among stars to send their love to the former footballer, writing on Twitter: "Sending you so much love you gorgeous man. Take care of yourself - you are very very precious to us all," while BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker wrote: "Stay strong Kammy. Wishing you all the best."

Piers Morgan also sent his well wishes, commenting: "Sorry to hear this, legend. Best of luck with your treatment."

