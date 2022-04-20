Tess Daly wows in must-see sporty trousers

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Strictly host Tess Daly has stunned fans with another stylish look to add to her ever-growing collection. The 53-year-old looked gorgeous in a pair of sporty trousers which has sent fans into a fashion frenzy.

READ: Tess Daly announces very exciting news in sun-soaked selfie

Tess donned the black cropped trousers with side zip detailing as she was pictured jumping on a bed in a pretty hotel interior setting. The star teamed the trousers with a V-neck camel-coloured knit jumper, crafting a laid-back but elegant ensemble.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tess Daly looks flawless as she tackles intense workout

The TV host wore her sun-kissed silky blonde tresses down in her signature blowdry and opted for a glam beauty look that consisted of a glittering bronze eyeshadow blend, winged eyeliner flick, a perfect dewy skin glow, defined brows, and a rose pink glossy lip.

MORE: Tess Daly stuns in glamorous look we can't take our eyes off of

Tess beamed as she went barefoot to pose on the bed which boasted an incredible patterned headboard, orange bird print cushions, pristine white sheets and framed artworks.

Tess looked lovely in the outfit

The mother-of-two accessorised with a simple silver chain necklace, letting her natural beauty speak for itself.

The Strictly star rocked the sporty trousers

Tess took to social media to share the series of stunning snaps with followers. She captioned the post: "Nothing quite like the energy of working with your favourite team! Feeling all sorts of renewed after a long Easter weekend!," with a dancing lady and heart-eyes emoji.

Tess opted for a bronzed beauty look

Fans and friends were quick to express their awe at Tess' off-duty look. "Looking gorgeous as always Tess! Hope you had a lovely Easter weekend! Xxx," commented one follower. Another added: "Tess you look stunning," while a third penned: "What a babe," with two heart-eyes emojis." A fourth agreed, adding: "Nice trousers Tess!"

If you also love Tess' stylish outfit, then we have just the item for you. These chic black trousers with side zip detail are the spitting image of Tess'.

Finsbury Zip Trousers, £89, Saint + Sofia

Boasting two side gold zips and contrasting velvet side stripes to ensure these relaxed tapered trousers look on point, these trousers are ideal for office days in or coffee mornings out. Plus, they have an elasticated waist for heightened comfort – what more could you want?

Tess recently stunned fans as she gracefully stepped out from a beautiful forest green classic car wearing a striking leopard print coat from Biba and ankle-length black leather trousers. Tess teamed the ensemble with a pair of cream-coloured suede loafers with gold buckles, crafting the ultimate seventies It-girl look

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.