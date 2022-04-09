Tess Daly is a seventies dream in leather trousers and leopard print

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Tess Daly is known for her decadent youthful style. The 53-year-old certainly isn't afraid of some feathers, glitz and glam as she regularly debuts sleek new looks that elevate her off-duty supermodel style.

The Strictly Come Dancing host looked divine in her latest social media post, gracefully stepping out from a beautiful forest green classic car wearing a striking leopard print coat from Biba and ankle-length black leather trousers. Tess teamed the ensemble with a pair of cream-coloured suede loafers with gold buckles, crafting the ultimate seventies It-girl look.

The mother-of-two wore her silky blonde tresses down and softly curled, letting them cascade down her animal print pièce de resistance coat. She opted for a natural makeup concoction, consisting of a nude lip, defined brow, luscious lashing of mascara and perfectly dewy skin.

Tess took to Instagram to share the dreamy outfit with fans and followers. She captioned the post: "Feeling the Friday vibes in @officialbiba #ad," with a sparkle emoji.

Tess looked unreal in the outfit

Fans adored the star's glamorous snap and were quick to express their awe at her unparalleled style sensibilities. "Looking gorgeous Tess," commented one follower, while another added: "I love your outfit," with a heart emoji. A third agreed, saying: "Looking gorgeous in that fabulous car!"

Tess loves a stylish seventies look

Want to emulate Tess' vintage aesthetic? Luckily for you, we've found the perfect pair of black leather trousers to complete your seasonless wardrobe. These black faux leather trousers with wide leg pleat and high waisted detail can be paired with just about anything to look fantastic – making them a must-have staple.

Black Faux Leather Trousers, £45, River Island

Pair the trousers with some barely there heels and an oversized black blazer for the chicest evening look, or dress the item down with some slip of loafers and a touch of jazzy animal print to look just like Tess.

The beloved TV presenter recently rocked another model-esque outfit, looking gorgeous in a beige blouse that came complete with a swish necktie. She completed the look with high heels and another pair of elegant black trousers.

