Megan Thee Stallion oozes confidence in revealing mini dress

Megan Thee Stallion shared an exciting announcement with fans on Wednesday – and she made sure to look flawless while doing so.

The Savage rapper oozed confidence as she strutted along a garden path wearing a black mini dress that exposed her stomach and chest. Accessorizing with a Chanel bag, big silver hoop earrings, and dramatic makeup, Megan looked incredible.

Her fierce appearance was in aid of her new single, Plan B, which she excitedly revealed will be released on Friday, 22 April. Her fans were thrilled with the news, with many rushing to share their joy and compliment Megan on her head-turning outfit.

"This dress is giving me life," replied one follower on Instagram. "Girl, you are so fine," said a second. A third added: "Thank God you're finally going to drop this masterpiece," and a fourth responded: "I can't wait for this!"

Earlier this month, Megan wowed fans with three incredible outfit changes at the Grammy Awards in Las Vegas.

Megan looked gorgeous in her black mini dress

One stunning dress that really caught the eye was a Roberto Cavalli leopard print number that featured a sequined one-shoulder cut and a daring thigh-high split, which was held together by a metallic cheetah's face on her right hip.

She added to the animal vibe by sporting snake-inspired gold earrings and accessorized with matching bangles stacked on each arm as well as statement rings.

The chart-topper later emerged in a stomach-baring crop top with an asymmetric neckline and a figure-flattering skirt complete with bandage detailing cinching her in at the waist.

Megan and Dua both rocked Versace

Her third look of the night, which she sported to present an award onstage alongside Dua Lipa, saw Megan rocking a low-cut, safety-pin embellished dress over a pair of wet look leggings.

The look was in aid of Megan and Dua recreating Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston's iconic 1998 VMAs appearance, where the vocal powerhouses wore the same brown Vera Wang dress they both claimed was "one of a kind", before stripping off their skirts to reveal totally different styles.

