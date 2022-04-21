Ryan Seacrest's latest fashion choice on LIVE! leaves fans divided The ABC star is usually of the dapper kind

Ryan Seacrest has always been quite dapper when it comes to his appearance, styling out in chic tailored suits and crisp shirts that always give him a polished look.

MORE: Ryan Seacrest shares new pictures from trip away from LIVE! for special reason

However, his latest fashion choice ended up leaving his fans a little more divided than usual, and his Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host Kelly Ripa enjoyed every second of it.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest celebrate major achievement

"We didn't ask for America's opinion, but they gave it to us anyway," she hilariously opined as she opened up a new iteration of their Inbox segment reading out fan comments on Ryan's new pair of glasses.

She first started off by reading out a message from a fan who enjoyed the look, repeating: "I love your new glasses, Ryan, very GQ."

MORE: Julianne Hough reunites with ex-boyfriend Ryan Seacrest and fans go wild

But immediately, she launched into a series of other fan comparisons that left the studio audience in hysterics, first starting off with those saying he resembled Where's Waldo.

Kelly even pulled out a picture of the cartoon to compare directly, with Ryan defending himself by saying: "Hardly! Those are circular, mine are square."

Kelly shared fan opinions over Ryan's new glasses

She continued by also pulling out references to Jeff Goldblum, Chucky from Rugrats, and Carl from Up, the latter of which left Ryan laughing too.

"And my personal favorite…Harry Hamlin," Kelly concluded, and her co-host complimented Lisa Rinna's husband by saying: "One could only dream of being compared to Harry Hamlin."

MORE: American Idol's Ryan Seacrest's famous ex-girlfriends revealed

MORE: Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest heartbroken following tragic loss of Cheslie Kryst

Even when the clip was posted on social media, fans were still left divided by whether they liked his new frames or not, and who they could compare it to.

On the positive side, one fan commented: "Don't know. If he likes them....I like them. A different look. Works for me," and another said: "Love them I thought they looked great on him."

Ryan's glasses ended up being divisive among viewers of the show

However, a third wrote: "Didn't like them at all!!! Try another pair handsome," with another also agreeing, saying: "They hide his good looks not a fan." One of their followers even drew a hilarious comparison between Ryan and the animated Mr. Magoo.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.