Strictly's Tilly Ramsay wows in sporty workout leggings

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Tilly Ramsay has wowed fans with another sporty look to add to her ever-expanding fashion archive. The 20-year-old looked incredible in leg-lengthening leggings as she engaged in an at-home workout.

Tilly stunned in a pair of black leggings with sleek cut-out detailing and a navy hoodie. The star wore her bleach blonde hair tied back in a low ponytail and sported a pair of rose pink Beats headphones to complete her active aesthetic.

The blonde beauty worked out on an exercise bike in front of a picturesque garden landscape that boasted a large white terrace.

Taking to social media to share the snap with her 1.2 million Instagram followers, Tilly captioned the post: "AD Having @Spotifyuk means I can always play the songs that express the different sides to #MeRightNow! I want to know what yours are in the comments. Active Me loves to work out and exercise, it’s such a great release and my go-to song has to be ‘Don’t’ by Ed Sheeran. Student Me means lots of study, so my background music is always chilled, I Love Adele, ‘Easy on me’. Of course, all that study and exercise means Social Me! Social Me needs to let my hair down with a fun night out and you can’t beat getting ready with some great tunes to get you in the mood, current top of my list is Dua Lipa & Elton Johns ‘Cold Heart’. Check out my playlist on Spotify now!"

Tilly looked super sporty in leggings

Fans and followers adored Tilly's gym girl look. "You are perfect!" commented one fan with a red love heart emoji. Another penned: "Lovely," while a third said: "Beautiful pics."

She also posted this pretty snap

If you're on the hunt for some stand-out gym leggings then look no further. These seamless leggings from Gymshark will help you through cardio and weights alike and give you the confidence to work out like a pro.

Featuring a sleek black hue, high-waisted fit, eyelet detailing, glute contouring with mesh structures and ribbed waistband, they are high flattering and functional.

Tilly recently took to the mountains, showcasing another sporty look. The blonde beauty looked incredible as she posed outside a luxury chalet in Courchevel, wearing a cropped black puffer jacket, black leggings, white Moon Boots and a pale grey ribbed knit beanie. The TV star smiled for the camera amidst her idyllic mountain setting, showing off her impeccable ski style.

