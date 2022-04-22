Alex Scott is ultra gorgeous with angelic new look – fans react The One Show host looked amazing

Alex Scott shared a glimpse of her latest photoshoot with her Instagram followers on Friday, and her loyal fans were loving her new look.

The One Show host looked beautiful in an angelic, all-white ensemble, teaming a loose pair of linen trousers with a matching white button-down blouse. Alex was seen perched on a chair, wearing the sleeves of her shirt pulled back to reveal a statement Hublot watch. The presenter, 37, looked seriously stunning in the images, with her long hair teased into full, bouncy waves tumbling down to her waist.

Football Focus star Alex captioned the snap: "…something caught my attention."

Her Instagram followers couldn't help but react to the post, taking to the comments section to lavish the former Arsenal player with compliments. "Hair envy," one wrote, while another branded her "so beautiful" and a third commented, "Absolutely stunning."

The Football Focus star shared a glimpse of her new shoot

Alex's fans couldn't get over her similarities to singer Camila Cabello thanks to her new hairdo, with one pointing out, "Camila Cabello, twin?" and another saying, " fully thought this was Camila omg." A third chimed in with: "I thought this was Camila Cabello till I looked at ur [profile]."

The TV star previously chatted to HELLO! about coping with life in the spotlight, revealing that she's reached a happy medium where her fans understand she can be all about football at work, but still want to get glammed up in the latest trends for a red carpet event.

Alex loves to experiment with her fashion

She explained: "It's okay to be more than one thing and that's what I'm really working hard on this year. I can put on a dress but also the next day put on my football boots, and that should be celebrated.

"I'm so proud of my career but, as Strictly showed, there can be so many parts to a person – and I'm no different. I love fashion and music and I love going to my mum's in East London for a roast dinner."