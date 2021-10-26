Everything you need to know about Alex Scott's family We can't wait to learn more about Alex's family tree on Who Do You Think You Are?

Alex Scott is the latest celebrity to star on Who Do You Think You Are?, the popular BBC One genealogy show which sees famous faces trace their family lineage.

Ahead of the episode, we've taken a look back at the host of Football Focus and former Strictly star's family as well as her personal life. Find out more here…

What does Who Do You Think You Are? reveal about Alex Scott's family?

The episode will see the footballer-turned-presenter delve into joint Jamaican and Jewish ancestry. She begins her search by looking into her mother's Jewish ancestry, which she knows nothing about, and is delighted to discover that her great-grandad was involved in the fight against the British Union of Fascists leader Oswald Mosley in 1936.

Alex’s great grandfather, Philip Gittleson (right)

On the other side of her family tree, she learns that her paternal grandparents were part of the Windrush generation moved from the Caribbean to the UK between 1948 and 1970, which leads her to travel to Jamaica for the first time in her life, where she learns about the hardship that her ancestors faced before slavery was abolished.

Is Alex Scott married?

The former England footballer has previously revealed that she is happily single – although she tends to be quite tight-lipped about her private life, meaning there could be a special someone in her life! Speaking to HELLO! in 2019, Alex said: "I'm single but it's not like I need to find someone. I like things to happen organically and if someone comes into my life and we get on, then great. It's not like I need to go searching for it."

She sparked romance rumours with Coronation Street actor Sam Robertson earlier this year after the pair were spotted on a date and has also been linked to rapper Wretch 32 following a series of flirty Instagram exchanges.

What else is there to know about Alex's Scott's family?

Before finding success as a football player, Alex grew up in Poplar, East London, in a council flat with her mum Carol and brother Ronnie. Her father left the family home when she was just seven years old, and Alex has previously opened up about the painful experience of watching her dad leave.

Alex and her mum Carol

Discussing the heartbreaking memory, Alex told The Sun: "I remember it very clearly, we were all there together in our council flat. My dad said he was leaving. Then he said: 'And if I'm going, I'm taking everything with me.'

"And he basically took everything – the television, the radio… everything in the house until there was nothing."

