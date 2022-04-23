Amanda Holden shocks fans in show-stopping silver dress The BGT star pulled out all the stops yet again

Amanda Holden is back on our screens every weekend alongside her fellow Britain's Got Talent judges, delighting fans with her risqué yet ravishing sense of style.

This Saturday was no exception, with Amanda slipping into a striking silver dress that was dripping in jewels. Her sparkling dress came with her signature daring style, featuring some cut-out sections around her shoulders and a sheer neck lining.

The 51-year-old star styled her blonde locks into a beautiful ponytail and had a bold face of makeup as she hit the judges' panel with her fellow stars.

Amanda looked to be having a great time on the panel

She was joined by fellow judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams to host the second episode of the ITV talent competition, which returned with a bang last weekend.

For the first show, Amanda wowed viewers by donning a skin-tight pink latex dress, ensuring all eyes were on her.

She ruffled feathers when she gave the first golden buzzer (aka a free pass to the finals) to talented singer Loren Allred, however, some fans found the decision unfair seeing as the vocalist is already well known, having performed Never Enough for The Greatest Showman soundtrack.

Meanwhile, Amanda has vowed to never tone down her ultra glamorous BGT outfits, despite complaints being made to TV watchdog Ofcom in the past over the length of her skirts and low-cut necklines.

Teasing what viewers can expect from her this series in the style stakes, Amanda joked in an interview with the Daily Mirror: "I am thinking more rubber. I enjoyed wearing latex in the audition, and I am thinking more latex in their lives. More latex, and more sweating."

