Amanda Holden sends fans wild in slinky cut-out co-ord

If you're lacking spring wardrobe inspiration, Amanda Holden is your go-to gal. The 51-year-old debuted a pretty new look while strutting backstage of her breakfast show alongside Catherine Tate, adding another must-see look to her style archive.

In a video posted to Instagram, Amanda sashayed down a corridor behind the scenes of her Heart Radio show, wearing a slinky Pretty Lavish cut-out matching top and skirt set. Cut from a sumptuous knit fabric in a charming mint green hue, the set proved that Amanda is never afraid to experiment with her youthful style.

The mother-of-two looked radiant in the outfit, wearing her caramel hair down in a softly tussled blow-dry. She opted for her signature bronzed beauty look, consisting of rose-pink lip, dusting of blush and luscious lashing of mascara.

The Britain's Got Talent host teamed the look with a pair of pale mint green heels and her favourite gold Van Cleef and Arpels bracelet.

Amanda looked magical in mint

Amanda shared the hilarious video with her social media followers, alongside the caption: "Sexy and we know it," with a fire and laughing emoji. Celebrity fans and friends couldn't help but express their awe at the star's post. "Haha!! Brilliant," commented Alan Carr, while former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison added: "Obsessed."

Amanda and Catherine strutted their stuff backstage

Amanda's dress caused quite the stir, with one fan penning: "Loving the dress Amanda," and another commenting:" Love the dress!"

If you're after a flirty yet feminine spring outfit, then look no further as Amanda's Pretty Lavish set is still available online. Pair the short sleeve top with cheeky cut-out neck detail with the co-ordinating side-slit skirt for a head-turning look.

Mint Knit Set, Top £42, Skirt £45, Pretty Lavish

To craft the ultimate evening-out ensemble, dress the co-ord up with a pair of black heeled mules and simple gold jewellery.

Amanda recently posed up a storm in a pair of high-waisted faux leather trousers and monochrome cardigan as she joined co-host Ashley Roberts to present their radio breakfast show.

