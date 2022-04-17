Amanda Holden is a glowing goddess in string bikini on California holiday The BGT judge is on holiday in Santa Monica

Amanda Holden set pulses racing as she posed up a storm in a striking string bikini on Easter Sunday. The Britain's Got Talent judge is reportedly enjoying a luxe family break in Santa Monica, California.

Taking to Instagram to post a series of photos of herself looking incredible as she basked in the Californian sun, the 51-year-old star reclined on Santa Monica beach wearing chic denim shorts and an animal print bikini top in a stylish beige hue.

A second photo showed the mother-of-two taking a dip in a crystal clear pool, sporting the same bikini from Tess Daly's swimwear brand, Naia Beach.

Amanda's honey blonde hair was styled in beachy waves, complementing her enviable golden glow. The star showed off her gym-honed silhouette in the gorgeous snaps, causing quite the stir on social media.

Amanda rocked a tiger-print bikini from Naia Beach

Celebrity friend Davina McCall wrote: "You look way too good. And it’s really annoying," adding a series of laughing emojis to her comment.

"Absolutely loved BGT and you looked as stunningly beautiful as always just as you do here. Happy Easter Amanda," a fan sweetly penned, as another wrote: "You get younger each day and have a fab figure!! Happy Easter to you! X"

Amanda's sun-soaked holiday comes just after the first episode of Britain's Got Talent aired on ITV. Amanda is joined by fellow judges Simon Cowell, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon on the family-favourite talent show.

"Happy Easter Sunday [sun emoji] Did you all enjoy @BGT? More tonight from 7:35pm," Amanda captioned her steamy swimwear snaps.

Amanda is in California with her two daughters and husband

The glamorous star is currently holidaying with her husband Chris Hughes and their two daughters, Lexie, 16 and Hollie, ten.

Sharing more photos from their trip stateside, Amanda added a photo of herself rocking skintight activewear as she took on a hike with her daughter Hollie.

"Hiking with HRH," Amanda captioned her Story, sharing a sweet moment with her youngest daughter as they posed against the rolling California hills.

