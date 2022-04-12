Amanda Holden unveils dazzling showgirl transformation and fans are speechless - watch Britain's Got Talent is back!

Nobody makes an entrance quite like Amanda Holden. The 51-year-old star took to Instagram on Tuesday morning to mark the return of Britain's Got Talent, dazzling her followers as she unveiled a glamorous showgirl transformation.

Amanda looked incredible as she rocked a slinky, glittering leotard embellished with rhinestones and pastel pink tassels. Dancing through the corridors of ITV's studios, the glamorous mother-of-two displayed her endless legs as she showed off a pair of glittering heels, sporting an elegant shawl of fluffy white ostrich feathers.

WATCH: Amanda Holden dazzles fans as she dances in glitzy showgirl leotard

The star wore her honey blonde hair in a sleek, curled ponytail, sporting a jaw-dropping feathered headdress. Iconic! "The show must go on!!! @BGT IS BACK! Saturday 8pm @itv," Amanda captioned her video, which captured her dancing to 'Copacabana' by Barry Manilow.

Fans were left speechless at Amanda's showgirl transformation, flooding the comments section of her post with flame and heart-eye emojis.

Amanda looked incredible in the glitzy ensemble

"WOW Mandy you look absolutely stunning and beautiful! Can't wait for BGT," wrote one fan, as another gushed: "You stunning gorgeous queen!! Can't wait for BGT."

"You clearly hated dressing up in this ensemble," a third fan teased, adding a string of laughing emojis and sparkles.

The Britain's Got Talent star is no stranger to sharing posts in skimpy outfits. Earlier this year, Amanda rocked a sheer top tucked into tiny leather hotpants to mark her 51st birthday, oozing confidence as she strutted through a hotel lobby.

Speaking to Piers Morgan's wife Celia Walden in the Telegraph's Stella magazine, Amanda previously revealed that her daughters aren't annoyed by her 'skimpy outfits', as Celia calls them in the interview.

The glamorous star will take to the BGT judging panel on Saturday

"What really annoys them is that I'm naked at home," Amanda said. "Last night I went to say goodnight to Lexie wearing only my shower cap and she screamed, 'Mum! I'm on FaceTime! Why do you always have to be naked?'"

The star does hope that her two girls will learn one important thing from her, and that's body confidence.

"It's so hard for girls now, and if Lexie ever starts a sentence with, 'Do you think I look f…', I cut her off with, 'Do not even say that word in my house.'"

