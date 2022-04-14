Amanda Holden is a dream in dazzling holiday jumpsuit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden is at it again with some incredible holiday outfits. The 51-year-old dazzled fans wearing a brand new look while she soaked up the sun on holiday. Taking to social media to share the ensemble, Amanda enthralled followers with her unparalleled style sensibilities.

The mother-of-two stunned in the 'Audrie Pleated Jumpsuit' from Alice + Olivia, featuring a pretty mosaic print, pleating, flattering waistband and deep V neckline. Boasting a lavish pink, white and apple green colour scheme with a striking tile effect, the jumpsuit is one of our favourite looks Amanda has sported to date.

WATCH: Amanda Holden dazzles fans as she dances in glitzy showgirl leotard

She layered the number under a candy pink boucle blazer with embellished button detailing and stepped out in some pink point-toe heels to craft a beautifully feminine look.

The Heart Radio host wore her caramel tresses down and curled in a bouncy blowdry with a middle parting. She accessorised with some simple gold jewellery, including two delicate chain necklaces and a pearl bracelet, Cartier love bracelet and her beloved Van Cleef and Arpels bracelet which adorned her wrists.

Amanda dazzled in the jumpsuit

The radio star clasped a white leather clutch bag and flashed a peek of some rich crimson-coloured nails to complete her romantic holiday aesthetic.

The star teamed the look with some stand-out pink heels

Amanda opted for her signature glam beauty glow, consisting of a generous lashing of black mascara, a nude lip, flawlessly even skin, brushed up brows and highlighter sheen – all of which accentuated her bronzed, sun-kissed tan.

Amanda always has amazing holiday outfits

The star took to Instagram to share the look with her 1.8 million followers, captioning the post: "On Wednesdays we wear #pink," with a pink love heart emoji.

Fans, friends and followers adored Amanda's jumpsuit. "The best colour! You look gorgeous Amanda," one fan commented, while another added: "Gorgeous outfit Amanda." A third penned: "WOW," with a heart-eyes emoji and a fourth said: "Oh wow - where is that jumpsuit from! I neeeeed it."

If you also need Amanda's amazing jumpsuit, then we have just the item for you. Sadly, her actual jumpsuit is no longer available online but we've found a great lookalike.

Pink Floral Jumpsuit, £45, River Island

This pink floaty jumpsuit is ideal for sun-drenched summers abroad. Boasting a mixed floral print, wide-leg silhouette, flattering shirred waist, three-quarter length batwing sleeves, tie-back detail and V-neck, this jumpsuit will be sure to turn heads.

Amanda recently unveiled a glittering showgirl transformation, leaving fans speechless. looked incredible as she rocked a slinky, glittering leotard embellished with rhinestones and pastel pink tassels. Dancing through the corridors of ITV's studios, the glamorous mother-of-two displayed her endless legs as she showed off a pair of glittering heels, sporting an elegant shawl of fluffy white ostrich feathers.

