Paris Fury is a style icon in silky suit to cheer on husband Tyson

All eyes were on Paris Fury on Saturday night as she cheered on husband Tyson Fury as he defeated Dillian Whyte, retaining his WBC heavyweight champion title.

The 32-year-old Loose Women panellist looked radiant in a statement power suit from Nadine Merabi. The stunning two-piece 'Margot' set is the ultimate header turner, crafted from luxurious crepe and stain, tailored to flatter a feminine silhouette and adorned with plush ostrich feathers on the cuffs, Paris looked enthralling in the chic ensemble.

The mother-of-six rocked her daring suit with an ab-baring crop top, accessorising with a metallic clutch and stunning silver mules from Jimmy Choo. Divine!

Paris amped up the glamour of her effortlessly chic look, wearing her platinum blonde hair in voluminous curls and adding a classic red lip to her enchanting beauty look.

Paris rocked an elegant all-white ensemble

"Stunning Paris, as always," wrote one fan in the comments of her Instagram post, as another gushed: "You look sensational Paris."

"Power couple extraordinaire," commented a third fan on a romantic photo of Paris kissing her husband, captioned: "Greatest of all time".

Paris took to Instagram before Tyson's fight, sharing a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the heavyweight's pre-fight preparation. "This is where I sit and let the nerves eat me up. Full confidence in Tyson but always feel the butterflies.

"And then there's him who doesn't get any nerves and buzzes off every minute," Paris added, along with a laughing emoji.

Paris looked stunning alongside her WBC champion husband Tyson

The star also shared a photo of herself alongside Molly-Mae Hague, who was in attendance to cheer on her boyfriend Tommy Fury.

"The next leading lady there @mollymae with her @tommyfury winning tonight, a beauty inside and out," Paris wrote.

Tyson and Paris are childhood sweethearts, having met at the age of 14. The couple shares six children together; Venezuela, 12, Prince John James, nine, Prince Tyson II, four, Valencia, three, and baby Athena who was born last August.

