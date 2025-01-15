Everything we know about Tyson Fury following retirement from boxing including net worth and 'split' from wife Paris

Tyson Fury made headlines on Monday when he announced his retirement from boxing with a cryptic post on social media.

Taking to his Instagram account, the 36-year-old heavyweight boxer filmed himself saying: "Hi everybody, I'm going to make this short and sweet.

"I'd like to announce my retirement from boxing. It has been a blast; I've loved every single minute of it, and I'm going to end with this: Dick Turpin wore a mask."

Captioning the post, he wrote: "Thanks, it’s been a blast. Thanks to everyone who helped out along the way! Happy New Year. Jesus is King now & forever."

Despite the major announcement, fans of the boxing legend weren't sure whether to take it to heart that this would be Tyson's farewell to the sport. This scepticism stemmed from his announcement in April 2022 when, after retiring, he made a swift return to boxing six months later.

Keep scrolling to find out everything we know about Tyson Fury, from his net worth to his family life…

Net Worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tyson's net worth sits at £131 million, including the £82 million minimum guarantee he earned to fight Oleksandr Usyk in March 2024, a fight he lost.

The website states that during his career to date, Tyson has earned at least £204 million in upfront paydays and Pay-Per-View bonuses.

Marriage

Despite being married for 15 years, Paris revealed in her memoir Love and Fury that it hasn't always been smooth sailing and she nearly called off the couple's wedding over Tyson's attitude. She explained that her groom-to-be had casually told her they were moving the date of their wedding forward to accommodate the professional boxer’s schedule, taking into account the European Championships and the Beijing Olympics in 2008.

However, Tyson didn't get a spot in the Olympics and wanted to move the wedding forward by a few months. Paris explained: "My fiancé clearly didn't understand the amount of planning and organisation that went into a wedding. I was beginning to realise how incredibly impulsive he was – the sort of person who lived life in the moment and liked to make decisions on the hoof. In Tyson's world, our big day could be rescheduled on a whim, just like one of his boxing matches. I was having none of it, though, and refused point-blank to change the date.

"It was one conflict after another, and after an ugly slanging match with him outside Mam's house, I decided to call time on the wedding and our relationship. He thought I was joking, and when I dropped the big bombshell, then he realised I was deadly serious."

Last year, ahead of his fight against Oleksandr Usyk, Tyson revealed he hadn't spoken to his family, including his wife, for three months in the build-up to the big day.

Speaking about his training camp, Tyson told TNT Sports presenter Dev Sahni: "It's been a long camp. Been away from my wife and kids for three months. I've not spoken to Paris at all for three months, not one word. Yeah, I've sacrificed a lot."

On his strict regime, Paris told IFLtv: "He didn't want to be involved in family life. He has cut himself off for the last few months, put himself in a serious condition, and he looks very determined. If it is what’s needed, then God willing, tomorrow night it will all come out and all be good and worthwhile."

She added: "It has been very difficult, I can't lie. I supported him in the decision, but it is not the greatest thing to not talk to your husband for a long time."

Family Life

Tyson and Paris have been married for 15 years and share six children together: Venezuela, 13; Prince John James, 11; Prince Tyson II, seven; Valencia, five; Prince Adonis Amaziah, four; and two-year-old Athena.

The pair tied the knot in 2008 at St Peter-in-Chains Roman Catholic Church in Doncaster, with 300 friends and family in attendance.

When asked about their marriage secrets, Tyson told HELLO!: "Paris has stood by me through thick and thin, and I've stood by her.

"We're there for each other, and we've got six kids and one on the way. It's easy to just pack up and leave after two minutes. Anyone can do that. But it takes real character and dedication to stick into a marriage for the next 50, 60 years, as long as we're alive."

"[You have to] make your way through the problems," added Paris. "Don't just run out and bail out at the first hurdle."

The family currently live in a lavish £1.7 million mansion in Morecambe, which has been extensively featured on their Netflix series At Home With the Furys.