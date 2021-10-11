Paris Fury's health secrets revealed – see bikini photo with husband Tyson Tyson Fury's wife's approach to health and fitness might surprise you

Paris Fury might be married to world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, but she hasn't always been interested in health and fitness.

The Loose Women star only began to share insights into the food she eats and workouts she does during the first lockdown, when she and Tyson streamed live daily workouts with Tyson's Instagram fans, but Paris' approach has certainly proved appealing to her fans. Here's everything we know.

Paris Fury works out where she can

WATCH: Paris and Tyson Fury film workout from home

After streaming live workouts with husband Tyson during lockdown, Paris opening up about trying to keep it up on her own. "Well I completed today's session solo," she said. "Hopefully I can keep it up seeming as lock down is lifting, Tyson is going back to boxing training now and the live workouts are no more."

Paris Fury encourages body positivity

Paris shared this photo of herself and Tyson on a beach, with Paris wearing a bikini and Tyson wearing swimming shorts. She captioned it: "Neither body perfect, but both perfectly happy." Several of her fans took to the comments section to applaud her for showing "real" bodies.

Paris Fury practices balance

Paris shared this photo of herself eating ice cream back in May with the caption, "Money can't buy happiness but it can buy ice cream, and that's kind of the same thing."

But she balances out her treats with healthy meals, such as this salad. "@LockloadedMMA recipe for the tastiest salad," she wrote.

Paris Fury mixes up her exercise

Paris doesn't give up when she's faced with a challenge, as she revealed she kept working on her cycling despite her "nerves".

Paris Fury works out for her mental health

She revealed that she and Tyson began doing live daily workouts "to cheer people up" as well as themselves.

