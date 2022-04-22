Lorraine Kelly just debuted stunning dress – and fans go WILD for the colour

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Rounding off the week in style, Lorraine Kelly delivered some serious fashion inspiration on Friday as she helmed her namesake breakfast show.

Debuting a brand new dress from Massimo Dutti, the presenter stepped out in the colour of the season – bright green – and fans are going wild for it. Taking to Instagram to share her outfit details, Lorraine captioned a behind-the-scenes snap:

Lorraine polished off her ensemble with gold metallic stilettos

"Today's look Posted @withregram. @helenhandmakeup It's Friday!! Today's look for @lorrainekellysmith #Dress by @massimodutti #shoes by @aldo_shoes #styledbybronagh @bronaghwebster #hair #makeup by me #helenhandmakeup #makeupartist #makeupandhair #glam #friday #green."

Receiving endless compliments, Lorraine's 485k followers couldn't stop talking about the vibrant shade of her dress, with one writing: "You look gorgeous. Beautiful colour."

Green Shirt Dress, £129, Massimo Dutti

"That colour looks beautiful on you!" agreed another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "You so suit that colour."

Retailing at £129, Lorraine's new-season dress features statement buttoned cuffs, a shirt-style collar, and a figure-flattering tie belt. Made from luxurious flowing fabric complete with plenty of movement, it makes for a tailored yet relaxed fit.

Not sure how to accessorise your new spring-ready style? We'd recommend taking a leaf out of Lorraine's book.

For her latest appearance on the ITV show, the 62-year-old added a pair of gold metallic pumps by ALDO shoes. Modelling her signature bouncy blowdry, Lorraine looked absolutely radiant as she dusted her eyes in a brown smokey shadow, complete with a dash of mascara, rosy blusher and a high-shine lip gloss.

We're loving Lorraine's spring wardrobe right now, and over the last few days, we've seen the mum-of-one rocking a number of dreamy styles from the high street. During Tuesday's episode, she stunned viewers in a striking pink midi dress that had been reduced to £44 in the Karen Millen sale.

As for Wednesday's episode, Lorraine gave off Kate Middleton vibes in a sky blue number by L.K.Bennett. The vintage-inspired tea dress sparked a major reaction from fans, and we can see why!

Continuing her strong style streak, another of our favourite outfits is the denim Karen Millen dress that she wore to interview Piers Morgan on Thursday, and it's already flying off of the virtual shelves.

