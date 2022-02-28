LeAnn Rimes looks unrecognizable in teenage throwback as she accepts first ever Grammy The country star is quite the accomplished musician

LeAnn Rimes shared with fans a moment that seemed like it emerged from a different generation with a teenage throwback clip.

The country star shared a video of herself accepting her first ever Grammy Award for Best New Artist at the age of 14 in 1997.

She appeared to be quite emotional upon receiving the honor, dressed in a baby blue gown with her hair in tight curls, a reference to her album Blue which brought her immense fame.

"MAJOR throwback to #babyLe… how was this 25 years ago today?! #grammys #iLovEher #throwback @recordingacademy," she captioned her post.

Fans and friends took to the comments section with heart emojis galore, with Carly Pearce writing: "Queen!" and one of her friends saying: "What an Epic moment! Can't help thinking about your Mom and how much hairspray she used on you!"

LeAnn won her first Grammy Award at the age of 14

A fan also said: "Ah so sweet. I love seeing that part of you. What an amazing woman you have become. Treasure that memory," with another adding: "I remember that!!! I started listening to your music when blue was released and never stopped!"

The country hitmaker has had a storied career, having released her first album at the age of nine, eventually achieving a breakthrough with her first studio record Blue in 1996.

She eventually followed that up with several more successful records, also spawning singles How Do I Live and Can't Fight the Moonlight which became her biggest hits.

LeAnn has since explored more of her spiritual and religious connections as well with recent records, with her eighteenth studio album, God's Work, due to release some time this year.

My album is FINISHED!! And on the most perfect day, 2.22.22 (not planned) NOW the fun begins!!! #godswork

AND it’s #NationalMargaritaDay

I see a celebration in my near future 🥰 — LeAnn Rimes Cibrian (@leannrimes) February 22, 2022

The country star revealed that she'd finished work on her new album

She recently revealed to fans that work on the album had been completed and it would be released soon, posting a tweet that read: "My album is FINISHED!! And on the most perfect day, 2.22.22 (not planned) NOW the fun begins!!!"



