It's always a delight to see Holly Willoughby light up our screens as she steps out to present This Morning alongside Phillip Schofield, and her stunning outfit on Monday was a hit with fans.

Taking to Instagram to share one of her iconic outfit-of-the-day posts, the 41-year-old presenter rocked a pair of curve-hugging trousers from Sandro that flattered her feminine silhouette. She added a pop of colour with a gorgeous berry red blouse from Albarary peppered with spring flowers.

Holly's striking blouse featured an elegant pie-crust neckline, shirred sleeves and a statement Peter Pan collar - a timeless style perfect for elevating any spring wardrobe.

The mother of two teamed her sleek workwear with black pointed-toe heels, styling her signature blonde hair into elegant waves and rocking a gorgeous red lip to complete her natural beauty glow.

Holly's chic spring outfit lit up our screens on Monday

"Morning Monday… see you on @thismorning at 10am. Today we are joined by the Labour Leader @keirstarmer #hwstyle trousers by @sandroparis top by @_albaray x," Holly captioned her post.

Fans rushed to the comments to share their love for Holly's stunning outfit, quick to react to her stylish and sophisticated ensemble. "This outfit is stunning! Happy Monday Holly," penned one fan, as another wrote: "That blouse is gorgeous, can't wait for today's show."

"Love this look, gorgeous Holly," a third fan sweetly shared.

Holly's £239 trousers from Sandro may not be the most affordable staple, but they certainly make up for it in quality and design. Crafted from viscose and cotton, these classic trousers offer the most flattering fit with pin-tuck pleats and a cinching waistline.

High-waisted classic trousers, £239, Sandro

If you're looking for a more affordable option, we think these high waisted trousers from Holly's favourite, Marks & Spencer, are the ultimate alternatives.

Cotton Blend trousers, £25, Marks & Spencer

With its daisy print and frilly trims, Holly's Albaray blouse exudes dainty charm. Before it sold out, it was available to buy from Marks & Spencer.

You can still shop other spring blouses in Albaray's stunning collection from M&S online.

