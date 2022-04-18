Jennifer Lopez steps out in extra meaningful dress for date night with Ben Affleck The sweetest nod to her fiancé

Jennifer Lopez just honored her new fiancé, Ben Affleck, in the sweetest way. Following their highly anticipated 8 April engagement, which fans know has been years in the making, the couple are keeping the romance going as they go on one of their first date nights as a newly engaged couple.

The star has already given her loyal fans what they were waiting for, dishing out all the details of their engagement through an intimate video on her newsletter.

She revealed that the special moment happened "Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath)." Ben proposed with an 8.5 carat green diamond valued between five and ten million dollars.

WATCH: J.Lo reveals engagement news

The color is one dear to the singer's heart, and she perfectly honored that by coordinating her fabulous new ring wearing an uber chic army green dress with an extra high slit, giving way to her never-ending toned legs.

She styled the look with a slicked back ponytail, gold hoop earrings, matching green stilettos, and of course, her new green ring.

Fans raved about the look in the comments, writing: "This color tho," and: "Gorgeous," as well as: "Green is your color."

The special look

The Marry Me actress previously shared how green has always been a "lucky color" for her, and her new fiancé proved just how well he knows her.

Drew Barrymore recently further detailed just how much the color means to her while discussing the exciting engagement on The Drew Barrymore Show.

The jaw-dropping ring

She not only reminded fans of the iconic Versace dress J.Lo wore to the 2000 Grammy Awards, but also revealed a little known fact about the mom-of-two's house.

She explained that: "She has a big piece of Barabra Kruger art that has green hummingbirds," and that she has previously said that: "Green is a good color for an important, meaningful, significant one."

