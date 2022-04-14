Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's family member speaks out following their engagement news The celebrity couple announced the happy news last week

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are on cloud nine following their engagement.

The celebrity couple announced the happy news last week, but it turns out not all their family were aware of it! Ben's father Timothy Affleck spoke out about his son's happy news while chatting to The Sun.

Timothy admitted he was in shock as he had no idea, but that he was more than made up for the couple.

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez opens up about her rekindled romance with Ben Affleck

"I haven't talked to them in ages, but if everything one reads on the internet is true, they're having a good time together," he said.

The proud father added of Ben: "He's quite busy with all of his new found activities. He's been working a lot, which no one seems to care about. They care about romance."

Ben's father is also fond of J-Lo, having met her when the couple first dated. "There's a lot I admire about her, she's quite a special woman.

Ben Affleck's father opened up about his son's engagement to Jennifer Lopez

“What I like most about her is that she did it all herself, she brought herself up on so many different levels, she’s obviously very talented," he said, adding that she was a "hard worker".

Ben's father also said he was "happy about it" when quizzed on how he felt about Jennifer becoming his daughter-in-law. Jennifer opened up about how Ben popped the question on her On The JLo newsletter.

The couple were previously dating in 2002

She wrote: "Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed.

"I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again, I was quite literally speechless and he said, 'Is that a yes?' I said, 'YES of course that’s a YES'."

J-Lo and her family on the red carpet

"I was smiling so big and tears were coming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and whole," she continued, adding that the proposal was "nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could’ve ever imagined, just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other".

"Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love," she concluded.

