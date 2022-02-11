Jennifer Lopez floors fans in figure-hugging nude jumpsuit

Jennifer Lopez pulled out all the stops to promote her new film, Marry Me – wowing fans in a glittery nude jumpsuit during a concert for streaming service Peacock on Thursday.

The 52-year-old looked unbelievable in the eye-catching ensemble that was adorned with hundreds of multi-colored gems that sparkled under the stage lights. JLo's skin-tight outfit hugged her famous curves and featured religious motifs including the Virgin Mary's face.

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez commands attention in skintight nude jumpsuit

Posting a clip of the Marry Me Tonight! performance – which saw four real-life couples get married as part of the special – on Instagram, Jennifer didn't put a foot wrong as she provocatively danced around the stage with a group of backing dancers.

Fans went wild over her look, with many left unable to speak, simply commenting with flames, hearts, and heart-eyes emojis.

Some were able to pull a sentence together, with one responding: "WOW! AWESOME! I love my JLo." A second said: "You're a goddess," and a third simply added: "Beautiful."

Jennifer put her famous curves on show

In the film, Jennifer plays a pop star who plans to marry her fiancé at one of her concerts but backs out after learning just before the ceremony that he has been cheating on her.

Instead, she decides to marry the first person she sees, who happens to be Owen Wilson, who is temporarily holding a 'Marry Me' sign that belongs to his friend.

JLo's glittery jumpsuit featured religious motifs

Jennifer looked every inch the blushing bride at a special screening of Marry Me alongside her boyfriend, Ben Affleck, on Tuesday,

The singer and actress stepped out in a demure white lace mini dress from Italian fashion house Giambattista Valli's just-launched bridal collection. Accessorizing with a clear floral Dolce & Gabbana box clutch and droplet earrings, Jennifer added a stunning pair of crystal-embellished stilettos by Jimmy Choo.

Jennifer and Ben rekindled their romance in 2021

Since announcing their rekindled relationship on Instagram in July 2021, the pair have been inseparable, and Jennifer recently opened up about their reunion.

"I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him," she told People, adding: "It's a beautiful love story that we got a second chance."

