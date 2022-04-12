Jennifer Lopez shares intimate details of Ben Affleck's 'romantic' proposal Jennifer shared how happy she was that they were doing it 'all over again'

Jennifer Lopez has shared intimate details of Ben Affleck's proposal, revealing that she was enjoying a bubble bath when he dropped to one knee.

Calling it her "biggest dream come true," the singer and actress admitted that she could not stop as she tried "to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again".

"Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed," she told fans on her On The JLo newsletter.

"I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again, I was quite literally speechless and he said, 'Is that a yes?' I said, 'YES of course that’s a YES'."

"I was smiling so big and tears were coming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and whole," she continued, adding that the proposal was "nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could’ve ever imagined, just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other".

"Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love," she concluded.

Jennifer showed off her green diamond ring

The Marry Me actress, 52, announced she was engaged to actor Ben on 8 April, sharing an emotional video in her On the JLo newsletter that showed her sporting an oversized Cult Gaia sweater and a green crop top with a coordinating rock on her left hand.

At the centre was a bright green square-shaped stone, flanked by white trapezoid diamonds on either side – and the coloured diamond is reportedly one of the rarest stones out there.

Diamantaire Ilan Portugali of Beverly Hills Diamonds shared more details about the rock, writing: "Congratulations Ben and @jlo on your engagement. It was my honor to be part of this exciting journey, on a quest to source an exceptional natural gem for your spectacular engagement ring.

"Featuring 8.5 carat natural green cushion modified brilliant cut diamond. Among fancy-color diamonds, natural-color green stones with saturated hues are some of the rarest and most sought after."

They were previously engaged in 2002

The caption continued by stating the green colour symbolises nature and tranquillity and represents health, luck and prosperity.

This marks the second time Ben and JLo have been engaged. Ben first popped the question in 2002 with a gorgeous six-carat radiant-cut pink diamond. The pair split in 2003 before they walked down the aisle, but rekindled their romance in 2021, 19 years after they initially began dating.

