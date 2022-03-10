Kelly Ripa's stand-in Shay Mitchell displays baby bump in metallic power suit and heels on LIVE The pregnant star looked fabulous!

Kelly Ripa's seat has been kept warm by various stars on Live with Kelly and Ryan over the past few weeks, and on Thursday's show, Shay Mitchell made a grand entrance alongside Ryan Seacrest.

MORE: Where is Kelly Ripa and why is she not on LIVE?

The star looked fabulous dressed in a metallic power suit which gave a glimpse of her blossoming baby bump.

Shay teamed the look with a pair of stilettos and statement jewellery, while styling her hair in a bun.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Shay Mitchell shows off her incredible beauty routine

The star's look went down a treat with her fans on social media, with many taking to compliment her outfit. "She is beautiful," one wrote, while another commented: "Shay looks amazing!" A third added: "She is gorgeous!"

READ: Kelly Ripa's foyer in her New York townhouse will give you chills

MORE: David Muir marks special family celebration with rare family photo as Kelly Ripa sends her love

Ali Wentworth, Melba Wilson and Bethenny Frankel are just some of the stand-ins who have filled in for Kelly during her much-deserved break.

Shay Mitchell made her grand entrance on Live

While no reason has been provided for Kelly's absence on the show, a source told HELLO!: "Kelly is taking a few weeks off for a much-deserved vacation.

SEE: Kelly Ripa shares a new glimpse inside her bedroom at incredible New York townhouse

MORE: Kelly Ripa shares heartwarming photo of son Joaquin - and she's so proud

Their family plans quality time together in the month of March every year." Shay, meanwhile, has had an exciting year of her own, having announced her pregnancy in February.

The You actress, 34, revealed last month that she was expecting her second baby with her partner Matte Babel. The couple are already parents to two-year-old daughter Atlas Noa.

Shay Mitchell is expecting her second child

The star made the announcement in a heartfelt post, as she detailed the difficulty of celebrating such happy news while at the same time mourning the loss of her grandmother, who passed away shortly before.

MORE: Kelly Ripa receives 'best gift ever' from oldest son Michael

MORE: Kelly Ripa opens the doors into her lavish foyer at Manhattan home – and it looks like a hotel

She wrote: "Saying goodbye to a loved one while simultaneously experiencing the joy of welcoming another into this world is the great cycle of life. It is also my most challenging season to date. "I can't help but think this was the universe's plan all along, knowing I would need other worldly joy to cushion the blow of losing one of the most important people in my life."

The actress has a fabulous sense of style

"Yet, this is proof that love, life and loss can profoundly exist all at the same time," she added.

MORE: Kelly Ripa asks for help as she shares glimpse inside vacation home

"Gram, I miss you every day. Little one, we are so excited to meet you. I breathe a sigh of peace knowing you two are already connected in such a cosmic way."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.