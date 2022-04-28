The Rookie's Jenna Dewan stuns in eye-catching neon suit

Jenna Dewan stole the show on Wednesday when she rocked up to Watch What Happens Live in an eye-catching neon green power suit.

The Rookie star looked gorgeous in the blinding ensemble by California-based label L'Agence, which consisted of a blazer and matching flared pants. Jenna's jacket featured a deep V-neckline which showcased her sunkissed skin as she wore it without anything on underneath.

WATCH: Jenna Dewan stuns in blinding suit in BTS video

The actress kept the rest of her look simple, accessorizing with a pair of silver platform heels and several silver rings. She also donned a pair of large silver hoop earrings which peeked out from her long, wavy brunette locks.

Sharing a clip on her Instagram Stories of herself being preened by her glam squad, Jenna revealed she had gone straight from the airport to the TV studios.

"Well guys, you pulled me together. Straight off the plane," Jenna said to her makeup team while having the finishing touches added to her glossy makeup look.

Jenna looked gorgeous in her revealing suit

"You would never know you had just landed in New York," an impressed admirer said off-camera about Jenna's exquisite appearance.

Jenna was on the show to promote her CBS dance competition series Come Dance With Me.

The show's synopsis reads: "Come Dance With Me features exceptionally talented young dancers from across the country who invite one untrained family member who has supported their dance dreams to be their partner, for a chance to strut their stuff for a grand prize.

Jenna is a judge on Come Dance With Me

"Those untrained family members include a preschool teacher, a doctor, a social worker and an engineer, among others, who have left their day jobs behind to lace up their dance shoes and learn endless choreography all for their children."

Jenna co-judges the competition with celebrity choreographer Tricia Miranda and dancer Dexter Mayfield.

