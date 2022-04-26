﻿
ruth-pink-suit

Ruth Langsford wows in bold bubblegum pink suit

The presenter looked so glamorous on Tuesday

Embracing one of the season's biggest trends, Ruth Langsford just put together the prettiest pastel ensemble – and wow! 

Returning to Loose Women on Tuesday, the presenter stepped out in a bubblegum pink suit from Principles, layering her colourful co-ord over a white top by Kettlewell. Dressed to the nines, she polished off her outfit with pale pink stilettos and a glittering silver necklace. 

pink-ruth

Ruth joined Coleen Nolan, Brenda Edwards and Kelle Bryan on Loose Women

As for her hair and makeup, Ruth wore her bouncy bob down in a sleek, straight style and sported a glowing complexion. 

Teaming a smokey eye shadow with a touch of mascara, rosy blusher and a high-shine pink lipgloss to match, the TV star's makeup perfectly complemented the pastel hues of her suit. 

principles-pink

Principles pink blazer, £49, and matching trousers, £39, Debenhams

In love with Ruth's spring-ready look? Good news! You can shop her gorgeous co-ord for a total of £88. Sold separately, the tailored blazer retails at £39 and features on-trend ruched sleeves, notched lapels and a feminine open front. 

Priced at £39, Ruth's trousers are absolutely timeless and oh-so-comfy thanks to the tailored tapered leg, high waist and trusty side pockets. 

Available in a number of different colours, you can also shop Ruth's blazer and trousers set in khaki, black, ochre, navy, blush, camel and ivory shades – why not mix and match?

When it comes to dressing for the screen, Ruth is a huge fan of the power suit, and she recently debuted another sharp design from Mango. Donning the olive green outfit back in March, the mum-of-one gave off major eighties vibes in the chic two-piece. Accessorising with a cream scoop neck T-shirt and snakeskin heels, Ruth's look was certainly a hit with viewers. 

Taking to social media, she posted a stylish snap alongside the caption: 

"Keep forgetting to post these!! This week's outfits on @loosewomen MONDAY: Khaki Trouser suit from @mango White vest top @kettlewellcolours Snakeprint shoes @nextofficial." 

Friends and fans clearly adored the TV star's composed ensemble. "You look a million dollars Ruth," commented one follower, while another raved: "You can really carry off a suit Ruth." A third added: "Stunning," with an applause emoji.

