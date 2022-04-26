Ruth Langsford wows in bold bubblegum pink suit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Embracing one of the season's biggest trends, Ruth Langsford just put together the prettiest pastel ensemble – and wow!

Returning to Loose Women on Tuesday, the presenter stepped out in a bubblegum pink suit from Principles, layering her colourful co-ord over a white top by Kettlewell. Dressed to the nines, she polished off her outfit with pale pink stilettos and a glittering silver necklace.

Ruth joined Coleen Nolan, Brenda Edwards and Kelle Bryan on Loose Women

As for her hair and makeup, Ruth wore her bouncy bob down in a sleek, straight style and sported a glowing complexion.

Teaming a smokey eye shadow with a touch of mascara, rosy blusher and a high-shine pink lipgloss to match, the TV star's makeup perfectly complemented the pastel hues of her suit.

Principles pink blazer, £49, and matching trousers, £39, Debenhams

In love with Ruth's spring-ready look? Good news! You can shop her gorgeous co-ord for a total of £88. Sold separately, the tailored blazer retails at £39 and features on-trend ruched sleeves, notched lapels and a feminine open front.

Priced at £39, Ruth's trousers are absolutely timeless and oh-so-comfy thanks to the tailored tapered leg, high waist and trusty side pockets.

Available in a number of different colours, you can also shop Ruth's blazer and trousers set in khaki, black, ochre, navy, blush, camel and ivory shades – why not mix and match?

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford stuns with new beauty transformation

When it comes to dressing for the screen, Ruth is a huge fan of the power suit, and she recently debuted another sharp design from Mango. Donning the olive green outfit back in March, the mum-of-one gave off major eighties vibes in the chic two-piece. Accessorising with a cream scoop neck T-shirt and snakeskin heels, Ruth's look was certainly a hit with viewers.

Taking to social media, she posted a stylish snap alongside the caption:

"Keep forgetting to post these!! This week's outfits on @loosewomen MONDAY: Khaki Trouser suit from @mango White vest top @kettlewellcolours Snakeprint shoes @nextofficial."

Friends and fans clearly adored the TV star's composed ensemble. "You look a million dollars Ruth," commented one follower, while another raved: "You can really carry off a suit Ruth." A third added: "Stunning," with an applause emoji.

