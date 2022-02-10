Jenna Dewan shares heartbreak after devastating loss

Jenna Dewan shared her heartbreak in an emotional tribute to her friend on Wednesday following his tragic death.

The Rookie star took to her Instagram Stories to pen a heartfelt statement to celebrity manager, Chris Huvane, who passed away aged 47 on Sunday after reportedly taking his own life following a battle with depression.

Sharing a photo of Chris – who was a partner at Management 360 – Jenna wrote: "Chris was the warmest, kindest, most open-hearted man to everyone who was lucky enough to know him. Fly with the angels Chris."

Jenna also commented on Entourage star, Emmanuelle Chriqui's touching tribute to Chris, replying: "So beautiful my sister…The best human and the most beloved by all who knew him [broken heart emojis]."

In her own statement, Emmanuelle said in part: "[Chris] was there for EVERYONE all the time… every conversation started with a great big 'hello my love'. He was one of one.

"The only thing that brings any peace is to know he is no longer suffering. He was transparent about what he was living thru, and I hope we can continue the dialogue about mental health because that’s what he would have wanted."

Chris died on February 6

Announcing Chris' death on Monday, his partners at Management 360 told Deadline: "We are devastated beyond words this morning. Chris was simply 'the best of the best'. A brilliant manager, consummate colleague and friend, a rock of our company and our culture, beloved by every single person who ever met him."

The statement continued: "It's an incalculable loss and our hearts go out to his family and friends. We are all better for having known Chris, and we commit to honoring his legacy every day forward."

Most recently, Chris' client list included Margot Robbie, Margaret Qualley, Chris Messina, Henry Winkler, Julianne Moore, and Zach Braff.

Chris is survived by his wife, Cole, and his brothers who include Slate PR partner Stephen Huvane and CAA partner Kevin Huvane.

