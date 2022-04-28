Jane Moore wows in the most striking midi dress - and what a colour!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Jane Moore wowed viewers on Thursday morning's episode of Loose Women with her latest look, wearing a wrap midi dress from Coast in a vibrant red-orange.

The star looked stunning in the collared dress which falls beautifully just above the ankle, wrapping around with a waist tie for a flattering appearance. She teamed the dress perfectly with a pair of beige cross-over wedges from Office, and we're obsessed.

Thankfully, we've found the details for Jane's dress - and it's currently on sale. But if you love it you better hurry, as it's likely to sell out!

Collared midi wrap dress, £71.20 (was £89), Coast

Jane let the dress do the talking with her accessories, stripping it back with a delicate necklace and watch. She finished the look with her signature sleek, straight bob and smokey eye makeup, resulting in the chic ensemble that we're loving.

Jane teamed the Coast midi dress with a pair of Office wedges

Taking to Instagram to share her latest look, Jane captioned the post: "Today's @loosewomen outfit is an orange wrap dress from @coastfashion and wedges from @officeshoes. See you at 12:30 on ITV."

Followers rushed to the comments to share their appreciation for the outfit. One user wrote, "Looks fab, especially with the tan wedges". Another added, "Beautiful colour and shape on you".

Jane is often making breathtaking fashion choices on the Loose Women panel, recently rocking the prettiest floral dress from John Lewis - another piece that we're loving for our summer wardrobe.

We can't wait to see what Jane wears next!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.