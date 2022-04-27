Emma Watson swears by this £8 multi-tasking beauty product

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Emma Watson always looks radiant, and it turns out the secret to her soft, rosy glow is just £8.

The Body Shop's Lip and Cheek Stain is part of her signature barely-there makeup look, and the beauty bargain is available to shop now.

Lip & Cheek Stain, £8, The Body Shop

The multi-tasking stain promises to hydrate cheeks and lips for up to 12 hours, providing a subtle, sheer colour. The stain is buildable, so you can opt for a natural or bolder application to suit you.

The Hollywood star uses the shade Red Pomegranate, previously telling Into the Gloss "It's something I always wear because A) it doesn't really look like makeup and B) I tend to get very pale… it makes me look healthy and less exhausted". She continued, "I like that you can kiss someone while you're wearing it and it's not going to come off".

Emma isn't the only star with products from The Body Shop in her makeup bag. Meghan Markle, Victoria Beckham and Michelle Keegan all swear by beauty bargains by the brand, including the Mango Body Butter and Tea Tree Oil.

We're ready to get Emma's gorgeous glow just in time for summer!

