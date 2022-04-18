Nicola Peltz shares new view of upgraded diamond ring as she kisses Brooklyn Beckham in new snap The newlyweds married on 9 April

It's been two weeks since Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham tied the knot in a magical $3million wedding, and the newlyweds are certainly enjoying the honeymoon phase of their marriage.

Over the weekend, Brooklyn's new wife shared an intimate photo of the couple locking lips as they marked Passover together.

The candid snap showed the pair embrace whilst Nicola held the aspiring cook's face close to hers. In the shot, her upgraded diamond wedding ring was clearly visible for fans to see. The huge diamond ring on her finger appeared to be very different from her engagement ring.

Brooklyn, the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, had surprised Nicola with a dazzling £350k engagement ring back in 2020, when they got engaged.

The 23-year-old selected an emerald-cut diamond solitaire, which Nicola wore with a matching diamond bracelet for their engagement picture. But following the nuptials, it seems the actress has opted for a new piece.

Nicola shared this new shot of her wedding ring over the weekend

Over the past few days, the couple – who married on 9 April – are continuing to reveal exciting updates from their glamorous big day. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Friday, Nicola shared a photo of two black flip phones. She shared: "Our wedding phones and the only personal pics we took @brooklynpeltzbeckham."

According to reports, there were very strict rules for the wedding with guests on a complete phone ban, which meant no taking any photos of the impressive day and absolutely no social media.

Nicola and Brooklyn became engaged in early 2020

The day played host to countless A-listers including, Eva Longoria, Serena Williams, Gordon Ramsay and even Keeping up with the Kardashians star Jonathan Cheban.

