Christine Lampard wows in unique Mango dress

Christine Lampard is never short of elegant must-see looks. The Lorraine host always looks refined and is known for her timeless ensembles. The star's latest look to captivate audiences? A slinky chocolate number from high street favourite Mango.

Christine, 43, looked sophisticated in the cut-out dress with flattering ruched detailing. Boasting delicate gathered fabric, an asymmetrical neckline, slit detail and ruched sleeves, the dress added another must-see outfit into Christine's extensive fashion archive.

WATCH: Christine Lampard shares rare insight into family day out

The star teamed the dress with a pair of black point-toe heels and wore her raven hair down with a side parting. She debuted a natural but camera-ready beauty glow, that consisted of a defined brow, flawless complexion and a nude lip.

Christine took to social media to share the new look with her followers. She captioned the snap: "Hope you’ve enjoyed your bank holiday! Thanks for your company this morning on @lorraine dress from @mango," with a kiss emoji.

Christine looked incredible in the dress

Friends and followers loved Christine's effortless fashion choice and applauded her taste. "Love this dress," one fan commented, with a red love heart emoji. Another added: "You wear it beautifully," while a third penned: "Love the colour of your dress Christine and the style." A fourth agreed, saying: "Gorgeous, I love this dress."

The TV host posted a cheeky picture in a bid to raise awareness for cancer

If you think that Christine's coffee-coloured dress would make an excellent addition to your wardrobe, then look no further as it is still available to buy online – and even better, it's in the sale. For the ultimate date-night ensemble, pair the number with some black barely-there heels or simply dress it down with some summery heeled mules.

Cut-Out Ruched Dress, £49.99, Mango

On Monday, Christine stepped in to replace Lorraine Kelly on her hit morning show. The TV host once again turned to social media to share another picture of her dress, covered by a giant cardboard cut-out peach emoji in a bid to raise awareness for Bowel Cancer.

"NoButts #bowelcancerawareness #bowelcance #lorraine @Lorraine," Christine captioned her post, adding a peach emoji at the end.

