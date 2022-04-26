We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Christine Lampard was spotted out and about with her husband Frank on Monday afternoon and we are loving her off-duty outfit.

The Loose Women star opted for a monochrome ensemble, consisting of black skinny jeans, a black blazer, which she wore over her white Balmain T-shirt. She added high heels, immaculate makeup and looked super polished as she enjoyed some one-on-one time with her football manager husband.

Christine's T-shirt cost a cool £275 and is cut in a regular fit and featured a classic ribbed crew neckline, short sleeves and elasticated trims for comfort. The top was finished with branded button detailing to the shoulder and the brand's iconic logo emblazoned to the centre. Lush!

We recently sat down with the mother-of-two who gave us her best (and most practical) style tip: "If you have enough room in your bag, always have your heels with you so you can go from day to night."

Shoes seem to be a recurring theme with the TV star! Speaking about her 'mum uniform' she said: "As long as it involves a flat shoe. My uniform starts from the feet up and work around it. Something comfy to whip around in the car."

Here at HELLO!, we are all about the royals, and Christine's royal style icon is one very special lady. "As it’s the Jubilee year, I have to say the Queen. She is not afraid of bright colours and suits that pop."

Sustainability is on the former One Show host's mind. She explained: I do shop better than I have done in the past. I think before I buy now, instead of buying something new for the weekend. Now I think, what can I do with the piece, and will it be in my wardrobe for a long time before I buy. I’ve got better at selecting key staples that will last a long time that you will always have room for in your wardrobe."

