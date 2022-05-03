Which Met Gala looks were your favourites? Come vote in our poll! There were some jaw-dropping moments this year!

The stars came out on the first Monday in May to dazzle us with their incredible style at the Met Gala again, and they really nailed this year's theme!

Celebs who walked the red carpet at the annual event were asked to think "Gilded Glamour" when they chose their outfits, and they more than delivered! From Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe's iconic Jean Louis gown to co-chair Blake Lively's jaw-dropping red carpet wardrobe transformation, there were so many looks to love this year!

WATCH: Re-live all the highlights from the 2022 Met Gala

But we want to know... which was your favourite? Did you love the futuristic Versace gown Gigi Hadid wore, or are you more partial to Billie Eilish's Bridgerton-esque Gucci dress? Were you really into Shawn Mendes's Tommy Hilfiger jacket and multicoloured nails, or were metallic looks like Cardi B's Atelier Versace number more your speed?

Let us know by voting in our poll below!

We've given you the ability to choose multiple options – because, let's be honest, it's nearly impossible to pick just one favourite! You'll also see a field to let us know why you made those choices – feel free to sound off as much as you'd like! Your answers could be featured in an upcoming issue of HELLO! Canada magazine, so don't shy away from letting us know what you think!

Thanks, and happy voting!