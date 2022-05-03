Katy Perry's sheer Met Gala gown had secret tribute to fiancé Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry knows how to nail a red carpet look, and she didn't disappoint on Monday when she stepped out at the Met Gala.

The American Idol star dazzled in a sheer black gown by Oscar de la Renta – and she has since revealed the special detail in her outfit that you may have missed.

An Instagram video gave us a closer look at her amazing ensemble, and one very sweet touch was an ornate-looking brooch featuring a black and white portrait of what appears to be her fiancé Orlando Bloom.

The actor didn't make the event but he was clearly there in spirit with his portrait walking the carpet on Katy's dress.

Katy revealed all on her Instagram feed

The outfit also included barely-there black net gloves – gloves being a popular accessory on the red carpet this season.

Fans adored Katy's sultry look, taking to the comments section of her post to share the love.

Katy revealed a brooch with Orlando Bloom on

"You slayed this hands down! My Favourite outfit on the carpet," wrote one and: "Yes best of the best," added another. A third simply wrote: "Iconic."

The star's upload also included a candid video of herself and Nicky Minaj, who was sporting a black baseball cap headband with her Met Gala look.

Though the star tends to go for statement looks (like the burger!), she told Vogue that she wanted to do something very different.

The singer wowed on the night

"Now I feel like I'm accepting the darling darkness," she said of her look, which featured a black lace one-shoulder neckline and paid homage to the theme with a bustle feature in the back. She styled it with a perfectly slicked back bun and dazzling diamond earrings.

She also candidly revealed she's been sewed in the dress for hours now, hilariously commenting that she's not quite sure how she'll be able to go to the bathroom.

