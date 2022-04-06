Good Morning America's Amy Robach wows fans with new 'spring' look Spring is here!

Amy Robach wowed fans on Wednesday as she wore a gorgeous spring outfit that put a smile on everyone's face.

MORE: Amy Robach gets the best reaction from David Muir after completing Berlin Marathon

The news anchor wore a bold multi-color chevron knit dress from fashion brand Shoshanna, which featured a round neckline and sleeveless silhouette. She paired it with a pair of tan heels from Alexandre Birman with a sweet tie detail, and simple silver jewelry.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amy Robach's daughter shares sweet baby video for special celebration

"Loving the Springy feel of this @shopshoshanna dress on @ajrobach," shared her close friend and stylist Jamie Salazar.

The dress retails for $418 and is available from Shoshanna's website directly.

MORE: Amy Robach celebrates with husband Andrew Shue in photos away from GMA

Amy's fashion is always a hit with fans of ABC's Good Morning America, with one fan commenting: "You always pick out the nicest outfits for Amy."

But she surprised some in late February when she rocked a black leather outfit which marked a different turn for Amy, who usually is styled in brighter colors and combinations.

The dress is from brand Shoshanna

Amy lives and works in New York, and is determined to work hard and have fun in return. The star recently revealed her incredible work ethic, detailing how well she multi-tasks and the lengths it takes to accomplish her multifaceted job as a news anchor.

Amy visited Los Angeles to cover the Oscars red carpet for ABC, and the following morning she shared a hilarious and self-deprecating post admitting just how tired she was after the grueling work hours that went into covering the show.

The pictures featured the star looking glamorous in a navy silk halter dress and a subsequent picture saw her appear to be almost dozing off as she discussed the eventful night with CNN's TJ Holmes and ABC Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

Amy wore buttercup yellow on the red carpet

The mother-of-two captioned the post with: "My face says it all: Didn't sleep a wink from the red carpet to @goodmorningamerica and @abcgma3!"

She even admitted she doubted her decision to commit to such a busy schedule, confessing that her face was her: "'Why did I think that was a good idea' look after an unforgettable Academy Awards."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.