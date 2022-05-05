Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer twin in the classiest dresses The twins looked enchanting

Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer always step out in style. Princess Diana's nieces attended the Michael Kors X Ellesse intimate cocktail party in London on Wednesday, looking as lovely as ever in matching all-black outfits.

MORE: Ladies Amelia and Eliza Spencer just stunned us in their red carpet gowns at the Venice Film Festival

The 29-year-old twins sported classy black dresses as they graced the swanky event. Lady Amelia wore a black mini dress with high-neck detailing, long sleeves, and a cut-out effect neckline in a soft ribbed knit fabric, while Lady Eliza donned a flattering black midi dress with a high-neckline, long sleeves and rockstar gold studded detailing.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lady Amelia Spencer & Lady Eliza Spencer - who knows who best?

Both twins wore their golden tresses scraped back into slick ponytails, accentuating their Hollywood glamour makeup looks. Lady Amelia opted for a natural beauty concoction, consisting of a flawless complexion, angelic silver eyeshadow, a rose-pink lip and subtle pink blush.

READ: Lady Kitty Spencer and her sisters stun in Dolce & Gabbana dresses

Lady Eliza embraced a golden glow, highlighted by her radiant bronzer, brushed up brows and defined contour.

The twins looked divine in all-black

The sisters elevated their LBD ensembles with a pair of black barely-there heels. Lady Amelia clasped a bright crimson Michael Kors handbag, adding a pop of colour to her date-night outfit, while Lady Eliza completed her glittering look with a gold crocodile-effect handbag from the American designer.

They accessorised with Michael Kors handbags

The blonde beauties weren't without their signature dash of diamonds and debuted a beautiful pair of diamond earrings each

.

Princess Diana's nieces always look impeccable

Lady Amelia and Eliza are familiar faces within the world of luxury fashion. Last month, they attended the WMF World Premier at Haus der Kunst in Munich, gracing the red carpet with their impeccable fashion choices.

Lady Kitty Spencer's younger sisters made a statement in head-to-toe Versace for the bash. Lady Amelia looked pretty in pink, sporting a baby pink maxi dress with wrap-around detailing, short sleeves, princess neckline, side-slit and gold safety pin detailing from the designer Italian label.

MORE: Inside Princess Diana's childhood home Althorp House

Lady Eliza looked equally as divine, wearing a back two-piece dress held together by some large colourful safety pins, a signature Versace detail, with a sumptuous gold and maroon trim.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.