Lady Amelia and Eliza twin in head-to-toe Versace – see photos

The twins looked divine as always

Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer stepped out in style this week – twinning in head-to-toe Versace. Princess Diana's twin nieces attended the WMF World Premier at Haus der Kunst in Munich, gracing the red carpet with their impeccable fashion choices.

The twins, aged 29, both donned outfits from the luxury Italian label for the event. Lady Amelia looked pretty in pink, sporting a baby pink maxi dress with wrap-around detailing, short sleeves, princess neckline, side-slit and gold safety pin detailing.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lady Amelia Spencer & Lady Eliza Spencer: Who knows who best?

She clutched a dazzling gold Versace handbag with a bamboo clutch which she paired with some chunky gold chainmail heels and wore her blonde tresses down loose and straightened.

Lady Eliza looked equally as divine, wearing a back two-piece dress held together by some large colourful safety pins, a signature Versace detail, with a sumptuous gold and maroon trim. She layered the statement dress under an eye-catching turquoise oversized blazer, clasping a black version of her sister's handbag to complete the radiant look.

The twins looked stunning in head-to-toe Versace

Lady Eliza wore her blonde hair down in a straightened style, opting for a glamorous side parting in contrast to her twin's elegant middle parting.

The sisters opted for natural but camera-ready beauty looks, with Lady Amelia debuting a more subtle nude makeup colour scheme and Lady Eliza amping up the drama with a darker pink lip and smoky eye.

Lady Eliza looked terrific in turquoise and Lady Amelia dazzled in pink

Lady Amelia took to Instagram to share the dazzling outfits with followers, alongside the caption: "Beautiful evening in Munich celebrating @wmf_deutschland #WMF #myWMFmoment #feelperfection wearing @versace."

Princess Diana's nieces always look incredible

Lady Eliza shared some extra behind-the-scenes outfit snaps, captioning the post: "Thank you so much for having us at such a beautiful event @wmf_deutschland #WMF #myWMFmoment #feelperfection wearing @versace."

Fans and followers adored the sisters' incredible ensembles. "You two are exquisite," one commented, while another added: "Stunning! Look at you two," with a heart-eyes emoji. A third agreed, adding: "Beauties."

Lady Amelia recently fans wearing a beautiful bold knit in a stunning Instagram selfie. The blonde beauty looked radiant in her most recent ensemble – and we would love her to give us a styling tip or two

