Lady Amelia Spencer is a dream in surprisingly bold knit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Lady Amelia Spencer has wowed fans wearing a beautiful bold knit in a stunning Instagram selfie. The blonde beauty looked radiant in her most recent ensemble – and we would love her to give us a styling tip or two.

MORE: Inside Princess Diana's childhood home Althorp House

Lady Amelia looked radiant in a candy pink cashmere jumper that accentuated her natural beauty. The 29-year-old twin sister of Eliza Spencer and younger sister of Lady Kitty Spencer mesmerized in the sumptuous knit from Crush Cashmere – sparking outfit envy in all of us.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer on who knows who better

The blonde beauty opted for a natural makeup look to complement her casual yet vibrant outfit, consisting of gently brushed brows, rose pink lip and a black flick of mascara.

READ: Lady Kitty Spencer and her sisters stun in Dolce & Gabbana dresses

Lady Amelia wore her beach blonde hair down and straightened, letting it cascade down her shoulders in a gleaming perfectly tussled blowdry.

Lady Amelia looked pretty in pink

Princess Diana's niece took to social media to showcase the lovely crewneck knit, alongside the caption: "Absolutely love my new @crushcashmere jumper," with a white love heart and pink blossom emoji.

Lady Amelia looked angelic in white during an outing in Oxford

If you want to think pink like Lady Amelia, then you're in luck as her glorious Crush Cashmere sweatshirt is still available to buy online. Boasting a casual boyfriend style finished in a crew neck and crafted in a pastel color palette that will see you through the spring/summer season, this knit is a wardrobe staple.

Pink Knit Jumper, £89, Whistles

If you love Lady Amelia's look but can't quite justify the luxury price, then why not try this feminine alternative from Whistles? Featuring relaxed fit, round neck, ribbed texture, long sleeves in an adorable mid-pink tone, this jumper can be paired with black trousers and boots for the ultimate officewear look.

MORE: Ladies Amelia and Eliza Spencer just stunned us in their red carpet gowns at the Venice Film Festival

Lady Amelia recently wowed social media followers with another sweet look. During a rare outing in Oxford, she wore a white tiered midi skirt with broderie anglaise detailing, layered under a cropped blue denim jacket with pink painted angel wings on the back.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.